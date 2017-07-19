Motorola releases Android 7.1.1 Nougat update for Moto Z

Lenovo-owned Motorola is usually consistent with sending software updates to its smartphones. Being no exception, the Moto Z has started receiving the Android 7.1.1 Nougat update.

There is a catch though. The update is being rolled out only to Moto Z owners who reside in Hong Kong and Indonesia. The smartphone featured Android 6.0 Marshmallow at the time of the launch. Later, it was updated to Android 7.0 Nougat. Coming back to the latest update, the Android 7.1.1 brings in a couple of new features. For example, Moto Z owners now have access to the Duo video chat app.

Moreover, the ability to send GIFs directly from the keyboard on apps like Google Messenger, Google Hangouts and Google Allo has been added. It is needless to say that the Android 7.1.1 Nougat update also includes the July 2017 security patch.

Since the update is being rolled out in phases, it will take a while before all the Moto Z devices in the above-mentioned countries get updated to Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

Once the users have got a notification for the update, they should ensure that their phones are connected to the Wi-Fi connection. Also, Motorola says that the phone's battery should be sufficiently charged (at least 50%) before initiating the installation process for the update.

There is an option for checking for the update manually by going to Settings>About Phone>Software Updates.

Now, the question is when will Motorola release the Android 7.1.1 update for the Moto Z in other countries. Hopefully, we will get to hear something on this matter soon.