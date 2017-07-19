New Moto G5S Plus image surfaces online showing dual rear cameras

Motorola is all set to host a launch event on July 25 to unveil a smartphone. While there are rumors that we might witness the launch of the Moto Z2 Force or Moto X4 at the event, the Moto G5S Plus launch also seems to be feasible.

Following a leaked render of the Moto G5S Plus that we saw in the last week, a new press shot has surfaced online. Interestingly, the design of both the leaked renders seems to be similar. The latest one that has come from the Twitter users @HeyAndri shows that the Moto G5S Plus might feature a Snapdragon 626 SoC, a 13MP primary main camera with RGB sensor and f/1.7 aperture and a 13MP secondary camera with a monochrome sensor and f/2.0 aperture.

The leak also points out that the smartphone might run on Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box and feature an 8MP selfie camera with selfie flash and f/2.0 aperture. Besides this, the Snapdragon 626 processor seems to be coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space. The other aspects tipped by the recent tweet regarding the Moto G5S Plus include a USB Type-C port, a 3072mAh battery, and a front-facing fingerprint sensor.

Besides these, the previous speculations point out that the Moto G5S Plus will flaunt a 5.5-inch FHD 1080p display and expandable storage up to 128GB using a microSD card. The smartphone is likely to come with a water repellent nanocoating as in the high-end Motorola smartphones.

For more details regarding the Moto G5S Plus, we need to wait until the next week as the device is believed to be unveiled at an event in New York City on July 25.