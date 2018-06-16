Motorola starts Android 8.1 Oreo testing for the Moto G5S Plus

Motorola has started to soak test the Android 8.1 Oreo firmware for the Moto G5S Plus in Brazil. Motorola does this to all the Moto phones, where a selected number of users will receive the software update, which will help the smartphone company to find the bugs and kirks present on the ROM.

Now, according to the report, a selected number of users have started to receive the Oreo update and the same will be rolled out globally in a matter of weeks. The update comes with the Google's latest security update for the month of June 2018 and is about a size of 1.18 GB with a version number OPP28.60.

Motorola was known for offering faster software updates (stock Android), and now the company is not even offering one major software update for its devices. It looks like the Moto G5S Plus users will be able to enjoy the latest Android OS in the coming days.

To recall, the Moto G5S Plus was the first Moto G series of smartphone from the company with a dual camera setup. Here are the complete specifications of the Moto G5S Plus.

Moto G5S Plus comes with a 5.5-inch display with a resolution of 1080 x 1920 pixels (424 ppi pixel density). The smartphone is powered by a 2Ghz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor. The device features 4GB of RAM and offers 32GB of internal storage. The handset supports expandable storage up to 128GB via microSD card. The major highlight of the Moto G5S Plus is its camera.

The smartphone arrives with a dual camera setup and the device is equipped with two 13MP sensors- a monochrome and RGB one. The cameras also come with a 3D depth sensor. At the front, there is an 8MP selfie camera with wide-angle lens and LED flash as well. The handset comes with different camera modes like Panoramic selfie, pro mode, beauty mode and more. The device is backed by a 3000mAh battery which will be supported by the TurboPower feature that is capable of providing 6 hours of power in just 15 minutes of charging.

The handset also comes with 15 Watt Turbocharger. The smartphone will run on Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS out of the box. Further, the smartphone offers various experiences like Moto Display and Moto Action. Moto G5S Plus will also come bundled with connectivity options like 4G LTE, Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi, GPS and a 3.5mm audio jack. There will be a front-facing oval-shaped fingerprint sensor embedded into the home button.