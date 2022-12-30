Motorola ThinkPhone Leak Suggests Premium Hardware: SD 8+ Gen 1, P-OLED Screen Expected News oi -Alap Naik Desai

The specifications of the rumored Motorola ThinkPhone have leaked online. The premium Android smartphone has surfaced on the internet a few times in the past, but this time, several promotional posters have been uploaded, which offer new information about the design and expected specifications of the premium, flagship Android smartphone from the Lenovo-owned brand.

Motorola ThinkPhone Posters Leak Online

A new leak of the alleged Motorola ThinkPhone includes promotional images of the handset, revealing its design. The leaked images reconfirm the presence of a triple rear camera setup and carbon-fiber texture on the back of the premium Android smartphone.

The ThinkPhone can be seen alongside the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon laptop. The images reveal a rectangular rear camera island with a triple camera setup. Previous leaks about the smartphone have claimed the Motorola ThinkPhone would have a 50MP primary lens, along with LED flash.

The Motorola ThinkPhone seems to have uniform narrow bezels, a punch-hole cutout front camera at the top of the display, and a dedicated red function button on the left side. Its primary purpose remains a mystery.

The latest leak reiterates previously available information about the phone's specifications and design. A recent leak claimed the smartphone will feature a 6.6-inch Full HD+ P-OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The Motorola ThinkPhone should pack 8GB or 12GB RAM, which would be paired with 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB internal storage.

The mystery Lenovo smartphone belonging to the "Think" sub-brand is rumored to run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. The phone is also expected to pack a 5000mAh battery, which is rumored to support 68W fast charging, and 15W wireless charging.

Besides the 50MP primary camera, which could be OIS-enabled, there could be a 13MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro lens. The premium Android smartphone appears to have an aramid fiber inlay with an aluminum frame. Previous reports claimed the phone measures 158.76mm x 74.38mm x 8.26mm.

When Could Lenovo Announce The Motorola ThinkPhone?

Neither Lenovo nor Motorola have admitted to the existence of a "Think" smartphone. There's no teaser or mention of the Motorola ThinkPhone in any official documentation.

Nonetheless, the leaked posters could be genuine. If they are authentic, Motorola could be readying a new bouquet of portable gadgets, which could include the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon laptop and the Motorola ThinkPhone.

