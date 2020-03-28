Motorola Took Four Years To Design The Foldable Phone: Report News oi-Priyanka Dua

Motorola recently launched its first foldable smartphone the Moto Razr in India. The smartphone is priced at Rs. 124,999 and will be available on Flipkart from April 2. The smartphone comes with a 6.2-inch foldable plastic OLED HD (2142 x 876p) screen and a 2.7-inch glass-covered when it is folded.

Besides, the company is offering Rs. 10,000 cashback on the Citi Bank debit and credit cards. The company has also partnered with Reliance Jio to offer 4TB of 4G data for two years. The user can avail this benefit with Rs. 4,999 plan.

Indian Express reported that before launching the Moto Razr smartphone, it tried many prototypes. "We tested multiple prototypes. We tested a tablet-style too, but we wanted to have an ultra-compact design," Prashanth Mani, Country MD, Motorola Mobility, India was quoted by Indian Express.

If we talk about the camera, then the Moto Razr comes with a 16MP primary camera along with an F1.7 aperture lens. Upfront, you'll get 5MP along with an F2.0 aperture lens.

This is the first foldable smartphone from the company. But still, it is a third foldable smartphone in the country, as Samsung has already launched two devices earlier. The Moto Razr comes with a clamshell design, and it is expected that it will give a tough competition to the Galaxy Z Flip. The company's MD, Mani also said that it took four years to design the Moto Razr, and they worked with Lenovo team so that they can give a perfect shape and design.

"The design defined Razr for us. In every decision point, the look and feels of the device were kept in mind. So we have succeeded in our view in creating a device that embodies our core philosophy, simplicity, surprise, and richness," he added.

Meanwhile, Motorola has launched the new variant of the E6s smartphone. The new variant comes with a 6.1-inch display along with a 720x 1520 resolution. There is a 3,000 mAh battery along with a 5W charger. In addition, you'll get Bluetooth 4.2, 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n, GPS, and Micro USB for the connectivity. There's a 13MP camera and a 2MP camera at the back, while you'll get a 5MP camera on the front.

