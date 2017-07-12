Motorola website shows unannounced Moto phone by mistake

Manufacturers usually take many measures to ensure that leaksters don't get to know the features and specs of the device. However, sometimes the leak comes from the company's side itself. Well, of course by mistake, but a leak is a leak.

We say this as images of an unannounced modular phone were posted on a Chinese Motorola web page. While the website took down the images immediately after it realized the mistake, folks at the Android Headlines were quick enough to take a screenshot. As you can see from the screenshot above, the phone sports dual cameras on its back.

While it is not known for sure, rumors have it, the device belongs from the company's Moto Z series. The smartphone could either be the Moto Z2 or the Moto Z2 Force.

As we have reported earlier, Lenovo-owned Motorola has sent out press invites for a launch event on July 25. The Motorola invite features colored tunnels in flash red, pink, orange, yellow, and blue lights. It reads, "you won't want to miss this".

The company has not revealed that which product would be unveiled at the event, but we wouldn't be surprised if it turns out to be the Moto Z2 or the Moto Z2 Force.

A recent report by CNET also suggested that we would get to see the unveiling of the Moto Z2 Force along with the Moto X4 on July 25. As of now, we don't have any option but to wait for the day to get an answer to all our queries.