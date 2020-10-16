Motorola XT2091-3 Phone With 5,640mAh Battery Bags FCC News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Motorola is reportedly working on a new smartphone. Recently, a new phone has been spotted on the FCC certification authority website by MySmartPrice. The FCC listing has shared some details of the smartphone. Besides, another smartphone has also appeared with model number XT2091-8. It is rumored to be a re-branded version for Lenovo. As per FCC listing, the Motorola smartphone will come with model number XT2091-3.

As shown on the FCC listing, the upcoming Motorola phone will feature a triple rear camera setup along with an LED flash and the sensors will be placed in a square-shaped module. For security, the phone will sport a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor which will be housed next to the camera setup. As per the listing, it will pack a 5,640 mAh battery that will support a 22.5W fast charging technology. The battery is listed with model number MC50.

Besides, a phone with the same battery model number also bagged the TUV Rheinland website. Additionally, the Motorola phone has also been certified by the Russian EEC certification, suggesting an imminent launch.

The features of the other phone XT2091-8 have not revealed. Previously, Lenovo K12 Note made its debut as a re-branded version of the Motorola Moto G9. As it is appearing on multiple certifications, we can expect to get more details about the phone in the coming days.

As of now, Moto E7 Plus is the latest budget handset from the company which was launched last month. The handset is selling in the country at Rs. 9,499. To recall, the Moto E7 Plus offers a dual-rear camera setup including a 48MP main lens and a 2MP sensor.

Upfront, it features an 8MP front-facing sensor. Further, the handset is based on the Snapdragon 460 chipset and it houses a 5,000 mAh battery. However, it does not support any fast charging, it comes with a 10W charging.

