MotorolaOne Power to launch in India on 24th of September: Specifications and more

MotorolaOne Power will be the first AndroidOne smartphone from Moto to launch in India

    Motorola recently launched the Moto G6 Plus in India for a price of Rs 22,449, and, makes it the costliest smartphone launched in 2018 from a company with the two-year-old Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC. And now, the company is prepping for the launch of the MotorolaOne Power, the first Moto smartphone to launch in India under AndroidOne branding.

    MotorolaOne Power launch in India

    According to the official teaser, the MotorolaOne Power will launch in India on the 24th of September. The company is expected to launch more than one variant of the MotorolaOne Power in India at different price points. Do note that, the MotorolaOne Power has a lot of similarities to the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 in terms of specifications and design (except for the notch display).

    MotorolaOne Power specifications

    There have been a numerous amount of leaks and speculations about the MotorolaOne Power. The company did showcase the smartphone IFA 2018, revealing the actual specifications of the smartphone.

    The MotorolaOne Power will have a 6.2-inch display with a notch on top offering FHD+ resolution with 2.5D curved tempered glass protection. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Octa-core SoC will be the chipset that powers the smartphone with at least 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage with a micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion.

    The MotorolaOne Power will also have a dual camera setup with a 16 MP primary sensor and a 5 MP depth sensor with features like HDR, Panorama, and 4K video recording capability. The smartphone also has a rear-facing fingerprint sensor, located on the back of the smartphone.

    The main highlight of the MotorolaOne Power is the fact that the smartphone will have a 5000 mAh battery, which can offer extraordinary battery life. The smartphone will have all the necessary features like the 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB port for charging and data syncing, support for Bluetooth, and, Wi-Fi. The smartphone will offer stock Android 8.1 Oreo OS, and, will be updated to Android 9 Pie.

    MotorolaOne Power price in India

    Motorola is expected to price the MotorolaOne Power very aggressively, and, the base variant of the MotorolaOne Power is expected to cost less than Rs 15,000.

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 18, 2018, 6:30 [IST]
