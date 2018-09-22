MotorolaOne Power will launch as a Flipkart Exclusive: Launch on 24th of September

Motorola is all set for the launch of the MotorolaOne Power in India on the 24th of September, where the company will launch the first Motorola smartphone in India with Android One support. The MotorolaOne Power was initially showcased at IFA 2018, and India is the first market to receive the MotorolaOne Power. And now, the company has confirmed (through social media) that the MotorolaOne Power will be exclusively available on Flipkart from the 24th of September.

The company recently launched the Moto G6 Plus in India, which is the most expensive Moto G series smartphone ever to launch in India at the price of Rs 22,499. With the launch of the MotorolaOne Power, the company might bring-back the affordable stock Android Motorola smartphones to India along with Android One branding.

MotorolaOne Power specifications

The MotorolaOne Power is the first Moto branded smartphone to launch in India with a notch display with a 6.2-inch screen size offering an FHD+ resolution. The smartphone has a full metal unibody design with a rear-facing fingerprint sensor and a camera setup. The design of the MotorolaOne Power is similar to the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, even the Max Pro M1 has a similar set of specifications.

The MotorolaOne Power will be running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC with 3/4/6 GB RAM and 32/64/128 GB internal storage with a micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion. The smartphone will have a dual SIM card slot with support for dual LTE or VoLTE with Bluetooth 5.0, and dual-channel Wi-Fi.

The device has a dual camera setup with a 16 MP + 5 MP camera setup and an 8 MP front-facing selfie camera. The primary camera is expected to offer features like 4K video recording, portrait mode, and HDR support. Another highlight of the smartphone is that the device runs on stock Android with Android One branding, which enables faster software update. The MotorolaOne Power will also receive Android 9 Pie update shortly.

The smartphone also has a massive 5000 mAh battery, which is likely to support fast charging (Turbo Charging) via micro USB port with a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack on the bottom portion of the smartphone.