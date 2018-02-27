MWC 2018: Lava Z50 Android Go smartphone announced; India launch slated for March

MWC 2018 will be memorable for many reasons, mainly because it marked the beginning of a new era of smartphones. A few days ahead of the event, Google revealed that it will be announcing Android Go smartphones at the tech show. As expected, a number of Android Go smartphones have already been launched at this year's MWC.

Likewise, Lava International today at MWC 2018 showcased its first Android Go smartphone, the Lava Z50. The smartphone runs on Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition) and it will be available from mid-March via 100,000 retail stores. While the company is yet to disclose the price of the device, but BGR India reports the smartphone will be priced at around Rs. 5,000 in India.

Thanks to Airtel's Mera Pehla Smartphone initiative, customers buying the latest phone from Lava will be offered a cashback of Rs. 2,000. The Lave Z50 also come with a 2-year warranty, something which the Lava Z-series smartphones also get.

Unfortunately, the entire specs sheet of the Lava Z50 was not disclosed at MWC 2018, but the company has shared some details about the device. As stated, the device runs on Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition) operating system right out of the box. It is fitted with a small 4.5-inch FWVGA display with the screen resolution of 480×854 pixels. The display is covered with a 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass for protecting the device from scratches.

Under the hood, the Lava Z50 is powered by a quad-core MediaTek MT6737M processor clocked at 1.1GHz. It 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage which is further expandable via a microSD card (maximum capacity is not known yet).

In terms of optics, the device is equipped with a 5MP camera on both the front and back. The rear camera and the front camera are accompanied by flash modules. As claimed by lava, the Android Go smartphone also features Bokeh Mode.

What's more, the Lava Z50 can support up to 10 major Indian languages for search and it will come pre-installed with optimized apps like YouTube Go. The smartphone will be available in two color variants; Black and Gold.

Another home-grown brand Micromax also announced its first Android Go smartphone, Micromax Go, at MWC 2018.