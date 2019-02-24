MWC 2019: Huawei set to showcase a foldable 5G phone, watch live stream here News oi-Rohit Arora Chinese tech giant Huawei will unveil a foldable 5G enabled smartphone at the ongoing MWC 2019 to take on Samsung's foldable Galaxy phone.

Huawei is all set to challenge Samsung with its ambitious foldable 5G enabled smartphone at the ongoing Mobile World Congress in Spain. The Chinese tech giant will showcase the new smartphone at a press conference scheduled to take place at 6:30 pm IST. This is going to be the first-ever foldable mobile device from Huawei, which is said to be in development since 2017. Notably, the foldable smartphone will support 5G network and will be powered by the company's new chipset- Balong 5000.

Going by some recent rumors, Huawei's foldable phone will be called- Huawei Mate X. The smartphone is claimed to be the world's fastest 5G phone. The 5G enabled foldable smartphone is rumored to feature a 7.2-inch flexible display. When folded, the phone will work like a regular 5-inch display device.

It will be quite interesting to see how Huawei's 5G phone will differ from the recently launched Samsung's Galaxy Fold, which is touted as the world's first working foldable mobile device for masses. Samsung Galaxy Fold price has been priced at a whopping $1980, which roughly translates to Rs. 1,41,000 in Indian currency. Unlike Samsung's Foldable device, the Huawei Mate X is expected to sport a single foldable screen with no notch design. The smartphone is expected to work on a fold-out technique where the big foldable display placed on the outer shell will fold to work as a regular 5-inch device in phone mode. The camera sensors are expected to be placed on the left bezel with a fingerprint sensor.

Notably, Mate X is not going to be Huawei's 2019 flagship phone. The company is scheduled to unveil the P30 and P30 Pro flagship smartphones in Paris on March 26, 2019.

Huawei's MWC press meet will start at 6:30 pm and you must keep an eye on this space if you are truly crazy about smartphones and new technologies. As far as other brands are concerned, Nokia and Microsoft are also holding press meets today at the ongoing yearly trade fest in Barcelona, Spain. Stay tuned on GizBot for more updates on MWC 2019.