Mysterious OPPO PFUM10 Visits Geekbench, TENAA, 3C; Specifications Revealed

OPPO is developing a mid-range phone for Chinese market called the PFUM10. The handset has been seen at a number of locations, including the Geekbench benchmarking site and the FCC / TENAA / 3C certification platform. While the OPPO PFUM10 smartphone's final product name is unknown, its major specifications have been revealed.

OPPO PFUM10 Specifications

The 6.43-inch AMOLED display of the OPPO PFUM10 boasts a full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. It boasts a 16MP front camera for selfies and a 48MP main camera with a 2MP secondary lens.

It is powered by a chipset with the greatest clocking speeds of 2.2GHz, According to its Geekbench listing (via), the chipset has a base frequency of 1.80GHz and an Adreno 619 GPU. These specifications point to the Snapdragon 480 Plus chipset being used in the mysterious OPPO phone. It received 2833 points on Geekbench's single-core test and 7365 points on the multi-core test.

The OPPO PFUM10 has 6 GB, 8 GB, and 12 GB of RAM, as well as 64 GB, 128 GB, and 256 GB of storage. The phone has a 4,385 mAh battery, which is anticipated to support 33W fast charging. Other features include 5G connectivity, a fingerprint scanner embedded in the screen, and a microSD card slot.

The dimensions of the PFUM10 handset are 159.9 x 73.2 x 7.49mm, and it weighs 171 grams. It will be available in a variety of colors, including black, pink, and illusion. The phone's photos are not yet available in the device's TENAA listing. The PFUM10 will go official in China in next few days.

Oppo's Future Phones

Tipster suggests, one of OPPO's future phones will have a 6.43-inch Samsung AMOLED E3 display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 1300 nits of brightness, and a Full HD+ resolution. According to the display leak, it will use a punch-hole display. It will be protected by the Gorilla Glass 5 on both sides.

It will be OPPO's first smartphone to be powered by the Dimensity 920 chipset, according to the leak. 8GB of RAM and 128GB / 256GB of storage will be included with the SoC. It will be powered by a 4,500 mAh battery with 60W rapid charging capability.

