Mysterious OPPO Phone With Extremely Curved Dual-Edge Display Surfaces Online News oi-Rohit Arora

OPPO seems to be working on its next flagship smartphone that seems heavily inspired from Samsung's dual-curved screen Galaxy handsets. Brian Shen, Vice President, OPPO has shared some images on Chinese's website weibo.com that shows a tall device with extremely curved dual-edge display. The news was first reported by gizmochina.com.

The social post on Weibo shows three images with a mention about the new dual-edge curved screen. OPPO is calling it a "Waterfall Screen" and the first image that shows the device in the landscape mode hints towards a 21:9 aspect ratio panel for immersive viewing experience. The second and third image gives a better look of the curvature offered by the dual-edge curved display.

Notably, the curves go all the way to the back of the phone giving the handset a very seamless design. These are clearly the most pronounced curves we have ever seen on a smartphone. Even Samsung's curved OLED panels did not match the curvature on the panel used by OPPO. It is also quite evident that the phone in pictures is going to be the 2019 flagship device by OPPO. We might get to see a top-of-the-line CPU and OPPO's VOOC Flash Charge technology on this upcoming handset.

Unlike the company's previous flagship smartphone Find X, the new handset will not boast any slider mechanism to integrate camera module. Instead, we might get to see and test an in-screen camera assembly on the new OPPO smartphone. There's no mention about the underlying processor, software version, battery and rear-camera hardware of the smartphone.

One thing is quite clear that the in-screen camera module and extremely curved dual-edge screen will give the new OPPO handset a stunning screen-to-body ratio. The upcoming OPPO handset is going to be a visual treat for multimedia lovers.

It is also worth mentioning that OPPO recently filed a patent for a dual-screen smartphone. The mysterious OPPO phone's initial drawings showed a truly bezel-less handset with a second screen strapped on the back panel. It can be a totally different handset that the company might be saving for the next year.

Having said that, it is quite clear that OPPO is keeping its engineers busy to design some awesome looking full-screen handsets for the smartphone enthusiasts. The coming months will give us some more clarity on the OPPO's plans for the company's upcoming handsets.

The company has recently launched a sub 20K handset with a pop-up selfie camera. OPPO K3 adorns a big 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with 1080 x 2340 pixels. The smartphone boasts a dual-lens rear camera working on Sony IMX 519 sensor. A 16MP pop-up front-facing camera is offered for selfies. The 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM variant of OPPO K3 is priced at Rs. 16,990, while its 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model retails at Rs. 19,990.

Image Source: Weibo

