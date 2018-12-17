Mysterious Xiaomi smartphone spotted online: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7?

Update: After our story went live, there have been numerous speculations about the mystery Xiaomi smartphone on how this could be the upcoming Xiaomi Redmi Note 7. There are no official proof or documentation that supports the claim.

A new Xiaomi smartphone with the series number M1901F9T has been spotted on TENAA (Chinese telecom regulatory authority), which could also be the first smartphone from Xiaomi with a water-drop or dew-drop notch. Here is everything that you should know about the mysterious Xiaomi smartphone.

Design

The leaked images clearly indicate that the leaked Xiaomi smartphone offers a premium all-glass design with a dual camera setup on the back with a rear-facing fingerprint sensor, which hints that the smartphone might be a mid-tier device and not a flagship model.

The smartphone has a glossy finish, and there is no information on the dual cameras used at the back of the smartphone. The front of the device has a selfie camera in the top center portion, which hints that the smartphone will have water-drop or dew-drop notch, which makes it the first Xiaomi smartphone to offer a display with this design. This also hints that the upcoming Xiaomi smartphone will also offer higher screen to body ratio (except for the Xiaomi Mi MIX series).

We have seen similar designed Xiaomi smartphones (Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite). However, this does see different with an AI dual camera setup on the back with a dual curved 2.5D finish. There was a recent leak with the three upcoming Xiaomi smartphone, and this could be one of those devices, which seems to fit well, especially in the Redmi series.

Specifications

The TENAA listing also hints that the smartphone will have a 5.84-inch screen with a dimension of 147.76×71.89×7.8(mm). The smartphone will carry-in a 2800 mAh battery.

As of now, there is no information on the remaining specifications of the mysterious Xiaomi smartphone. Like most of the Xiaomi smartphones, the M1901F9T is expected to run on MIUI 10 based on Android 8.1 Oreo or Android 9 Pie, unless, it is an Android One smartphone.

