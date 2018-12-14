Alleged Xiaomi Redmi 7 variants receive 3C certification

Recently, we came across reports that Xiaomi might announce a new smartphone called Xiaomi Play on December 24. It is also prepping a smartphone in the Redmi lineup with a whopping 48MP rear camera. While there is no official confirmation regarding this device, the company is once again in the headlines for the upcoming Redmi smartphones likely to be launched early next year.

Well, multiple variants of an upcoming Xiaomi smartphone with the model numbers M1901F7E, M1901F7T and M1901F7C have been certified by 3C database in China. These smartphones appear to feature 5V/2A charging hinting that these could be the variants of the Xiaomi Redmi 7.

Xiaomi Redmi 7 likely certified

The 3C listing has revealed only the likely charging rate of the smartphone. The 10W charging support hints that these models could be an affordable smartphone from Xiaomi. This is not the first time that this device is hitting the rumor mills. Back in November, Xiaomi M1901F9T and M1901F9E were also approved by the 3C database. Back then, these were rumored to be variants of the Redmi Note 6 Pro in China. It was speculated that it could be launched in China with the moniker Redmi Note 6.

Notably, the 3C listing showed the support for 10W charging. Similar to its international variant, it is claimed that the retail package of the Redmi Note 6 will bundle a 10W charger. On the other hand, it is also speculated that the device may support 18W fast charging.

Talking about the latest 3C certification, the Xiaomi Redmi 7 is expected to launch in the country's home market after the Redmi Note 6. The Redmi 7 series is likely to include the Redmi 7A, Redmi 7 and Redmi 7 Pro. However, there are no further details regarding these upcoming models.

Given that the Xiaomi phones launched this year had the model numbers starting with M18, there are claims that the next-generation models might debut with the model numbers M19. And, we can expect the Redmi Note 6 and Redmi 7 series to be launched in the first quarter of 2019. We can expect these models to be certified by TENAA in the coming weeks. But until there is an official confirmation from the company, we cannot come to any conclusion.

Via: Nashville Chatter