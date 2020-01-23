ENGLISH

    Mystery Oppo 5G Smartphone Spotted At TENNA: Full Specifications Listed

    Oppo seems ready to board the 5G bandwagon as a mystery smartphone with 5G connectivity support has been spotted on a popular mobile certification platform. While the website listing doesn't reveal the device's name, some of the key internals have been jotted down. And it seems that the company will be equipping the upcoming device with top-of-the-line hardware.

    Mystery Oppo 5G Smartphone Spotted At TENNA: Full Specifications Leak

     

    Oppo 5G Smartphone Leaks

    The alleged Oppo handset with the PCLM50 model number has popped up via the TENNA listing in China. The device is spotted with support for SA and NSA 5G Band 41 and Band 78 support, which is nothing but the 5G connectivity feature.

    The listing has revealed the complete specifications and features of the upcoming Oppo handset. Starting with the display, the Oppo PCLM50 will debut with a 6.4-inch display with 1800 x 2400 pixels FHD+ resolution. It isn't clear if the device will launch with a waterdrop notch or punch-hole display as the newly introduced Reno 3 series.

    Moving to the imaging department, there will be four cameras at the rear accommodating a 48MP primary camera sensor. The other sensors revealed by the TENNA listing include an 8MP wide-angle sensor, and a set of 2MP sensors.

    The handset will use a 32MP snapper upfront to capture selfies and for video calling. The processor is unspecified, but the listing reveals a 2.4GHz chipset aided by 8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage configuration.

    Software-wise, the TENNA listing suggests Android 10 OS which we presume will be topped with a custom Color OS user interface. A 3.935 mAh battery will keep the device in check. It is worth noting that the color options were also revealed by the listing (black, white, and yellow).

    Currently, it is unknown in which smartphone series Oppo will be launching this device. But rumor mill suggests it could be a Reno smartphone. Its moniker is likely to be clear in the coming days.

    Read More About: oppo news smartphones
    Story first published: Thursday, January 23, 2020, 13:18 [IST]
