    Mystery Oppo Phone With MediaTek Helio P35 Spotted On Geekbench Database

    By
    |

    A mystery Oppo smartphone has made it to the Geekbench database indicating an affordable phone in the making. The device is listed with the same processor as the recently launched Oppo A31. Besides the processor, some more details on the hardware have been revealed by the benchmark website's listing.

    Mystery Oppo Phone With MediaTek Helio P35 Spotted On Geekbench

     

    The upcoming Oppo smartphone has been spotted with the CPH2083 model number. It is listed with an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 processor with a 2.3GHz base frequency. The processor will be paired with a basic 3GB RAM configuration. The storage configuration is not revealed by the Geekbench listing.

    The software department will be handled by a dated Android Pie OS which is likely to be accompanied by the Color OS user interface. It would have made more sense for the company to use the latest Android 10 OS.

    In terms of the benchmark scores, the Oppo CPH2083 has scored a total of 900 points in the single-core test whereas, in the multi-core test, the handset has logged 3,754 points. The above-stated hardware points towards an entry-level smartphone similar to the Oppo A31.

    As for the Oppo A31, the device has been launched with the same MediaTek Helio P35 processor as the one suggested via the Geekbench database for the Oppo CPH2083. The device is launched with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage and has expandable memory support as well.

    It packs a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio featuring a waterdrop notch that packs an 8MP selfie camera. The rear camera setup accommodates a 12MP primary wide-angle camera with an f/1.8 aperture, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. It would be interesting to see what all similarities the Oppo CPH2083 is equipped with compared to the Oppo A31.

    via

    Read More About: oppo news smartphones
    Story first published: Monday, February 17, 2020, 13:31 [IST]
