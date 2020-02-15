Oppo A31 With Triple-Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Officially Announced News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Oppo has discreetly extended its affordable 'A' series by launching the Oppo A31. The handset has been introduced in the Indonesian market and is launched with features as suggested via leaks recently. It is a budget handset packed with an entry-level MediaTek Helio P35 processor, triple-rear cameras, and an HD+ display.

Oppo A31 Key Specs

The handset is announced with a 6.5-inch HD+ display which has 83 percent screen-to-body-ratio and an FHD+ resolution. The display has a tall 20:9 aspect ratio and a waterdrop notch accommodating the selfie camera.

The smartphone uses a MediaTek Helio P35 processor accompanied by PowerVR GE8320 GPU. It is launched in single 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. It comes with support for an expandable microSD card. In the software department, the device makes use of Android Pie-based Color OS.

In the camera department, the Oppo A31 has three cameras on the rear which houses a 12MP primary wide-angle sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The notch upfront is accommodated with an 8MP camera to capture selfies and for video calling.

In terms of connectivity, the device comes with a microUSB port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. For securities, there is a fingerprint scanner mounted on the back panel. Completing the specification sheet is a 4,230 mAh battery unit.

Oppo A31 Price And Availability

The Oppo A31 is launched with a dual-tone gradient panel in Fantasy White and Mystic Black color options. The handset is announced at RP 2,599 in Indonesia and is already up for sale there. Oppo is yet to reveal the arrival details of A31 in India. However, we will keep you posted with the latest details.

