Oppo A31 Renders Out: MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, 16MP Triple Camera Tipped News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Oppo's upcoming smartphone -- the A31 was recently spotted at the Bluetooth SIG database. The handset has been tipped to be under development for a while now. Some of its key features have also been suggested via leaks. Now, a new report from 91Mobiles has revealed some more details on the design as well as specifications of the Oppo A31.

Oppo A31 Design And Specs Revealed

The publication along with notable tipster Ishan Agarwal suggests that the Oppo A31 will accommodate a waterdrop notch inside a 6.5-inch display. It will be an HD+ panel. The device is said to have 163.9 x 75.5 x 8.3 mm dimensions and be available in three colors - Lake Green, Mystery Black, and Fantasy White.

At the rear, the handset is said to feature three cameras packed with a 16MP primary sensor, a 2MP sensor, and another macro sensor. The notch will house an 8MP camera for selfies. The processing is said to be taken care of by the entry-level Helio P35 processor. This contradicts the previous reports suggesting the MediaTek Helio P60 processor.

Besides, the Oppo A31 might be announced with 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage and 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage configuration. Its expandable storage capacity is yet to be revealed. For security measures, the handset is said to accommodate a fingerprint scanner at the rear panel.

Furthermore, the new leak suggests an older Android Pie OS taking care of the software-side. But, the previous leaks have indicated an Android 10 OS. So, it can't be said for sure with which software version the device will be launched.

Lastly, a 4,230 mAh battery is speculated to keep the lights on. But, there is no word on its fast charging capabilities. As of now, it is unknown when we can expect this device to hit the shelves in India. But, its launch could be imminent considering it has been certified online and its full specifications have also surfaced.

Best Mobiles in India