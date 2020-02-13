Just In
- 1 hr ago Andy Rubin Pulls The Plug On Updates For Essential Smartphone
-
- 1 hr ago Xiaomi Mi 10 All Set To Go Official Today: Watch Live Stream Here
- 2 hrs ago Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 9000 Pro Review: Enhanced Surround Sound Experience
- 2 hrs ago WhatsApp Adds 500 Million Users, Reaches 2 Billion Milestone
Don't Miss
- News India is committed to end drug menace: Amit Shah
- Movies Shahid Kapoor And Alia Bhatt To Reunite For A Patriotic Film With Karan Johar?
- Lifestyle Shakuntala Devi Actress Vidya Balan’s Colour-Blocked Pujo Sari Is Perfect For Religious Functions
- Sports Royal Challengers Bangalore respond with BRB tweet after Kohli, AB express 'shock'
- Finance Gold Price In India Surges As Coronavirus Cases Cross 60,000, Death Toll Rises
- Automobiles New Hyundai Creta India Launch Date Confirmed: Here Are All The Details Ahead Of Its Launch
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Andaman And Nicobar Islands In 2020
- Education CBSE Exam Centre Locator App: Why Class 10 & 12 Students Should Download?
Oppo A31 Renders Out: MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, 16MP Triple Camera Tipped
Oppo's upcoming smartphone -- the A31 was recently spotted at the Bluetooth SIG database. The handset has been tipped to be under development for a while now. Some of its key features have also been suggested via leaks. Now, a new report from 91Mobiles has revealed some more details on the design as well as specifications of the Oppo A31.
Oppo A31 Design And Specs Revealed
The publication along with notable tipster Ishan Agarwal suggests that the Oppo A31 will accommodate a waterdrop notch inside a 6.5-inch display. It will be an HD+ panel. The device is said to have 163.9 x 75.5 x 8.3 mm dimensions and be available in three colors - Lake Green, Mystery Black, and Fantasy White.
At the rear, the handset is said to feature three cameras packed with a 16MP primary sensor, a 2MP sensor, and another macro sensor. The notch will house an 8MP camera for selfies. The processing is said to be taken care of by the entry-level Helio P35 processor. This contradicts the previous reports suggesting the MediaTek Helio P60 processor.
Besides, the Oppo A31 might be announced with 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage and 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage configuration. Its expandable storage capacity is yet to be revealed. For security measures, the handset is said to accommodate a fingerprint scanner at the rear panel.
Furthermore, the new leak suggests an older Android Pie OS taking care of the software-side. But, the previous leaks have indicated an Android 10 OS. So, it can't be said for sure with which software version the device will be launched.
Lastly, a 4,230 mAh battery is speculated to keep the lights on. But, there is no word on its fast charging capabilities. As of now, it is unknown when we can expect this device to hit the shelves in India. But, its launch could be imminent considering it has been certified online and its full specifications have also surfaced.
-
23,999
-
19,740
-
22,990
-
28,959
-
19,890
-
25,999
-
34,646
-
1,03,900
-
15,569
-
15,999
-
16,999
-
28,959
-
10,990
-
19,890
-
12,999
-
14,870
-
15,100
-
62,899
-
34,646
-
44,900
-
85,590
-
10,958
-
24,000
-
21,450
-
98,400
-
20,000
-
99,840
-
4,800
-
6,400
-
8,000