    Oppo A31 Clears Bluetooth SIG Certification Hinting Imminent Launch

    By
    |

    Oppo seems to be on a launch spree as the company is bringing many new devices in the market from time to time. While the Oppo F15 was launched in India only on Thursday, another upcoming smartphone has hit the headlines. Well, the Oppo A31 has been certified by Bluetooth SIG hinting that its launch could be imminent.

    Oppo A31 Clears Bluetooth SIG Certification Hinting Imminent Launch

     

    Recently, the Oppo A31 passed through the IMDA and NBTC certification agencies. Also, it cleared the FCC regulatory database earlier this month. While all the other certification agencies suggested that it could belong to the A series, the Indonesian certification agency TKDN listed it as Reno S. Notably, the Oppo A31 will be the successor to the Oppo A11 launched in October 2019.

    Oppo A31 Bluetooth SIG Listing

    Going by the Bluetooth SIG certification listing of the upcoming Oppo smartphone, the smartphone is said to feature a 6.517-inch display with HD+ resolution. The smartphone is listed to get the power from a 2GHz octa-core MediaTek processor. Though the specific chipset is not known for now, it is believed to be the Helio P60 SoC.

    In terms of connectivity, the Oppo A31 or Reno S is likely to support seven-band FDD-LTE (B1/B3/B5/B7/B8/B20/B28) and four-band TD-LTE (B38/B40/B41). It might also have dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 LE options that are quite standard.

    The Oppo smartphone in the making is listed to be fueled by a capacious 4230mAh battery along with support for fast charging technology. However, its box is likely to get only a 10W charger bundled in it. In terms of software, the Oppo A31 is said to run Android 9 Pie OS topped with the company's ColorOS 6.1.2.

    What We Expect

    Though the Bluetooth SIG certification listing of the alleged Oppo A31 does not divulge the other details about the device, one of the leaks revealed the FCC listing. And, it showed that the smartphone could arrive with a waterdrop notch at the top center of the display, a USB Type-C port at the bottom and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well.

     

    Given that the Oppo A31 has been through several certification agencies, we can expect this smartphone to go official in the coming weeks. However, an official confirmation from Oppo is awaited for more clarity.

    Read More About: oppo news smartphones
    Story first published: Friday, January 17, 2020, 10:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 17, 2020

