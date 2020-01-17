Just In
- 1 hr ago Samsung's Affordable Galaxy Tablet Appears On Geekbench: Key Specifications Tipped
-
- 2 hrs ago WhatsApp To Operate Ad-Free For Limited Time
- 2 hrs ago BD Soft Launches Akita IoT Security Device For Smart Homes In India
- 6 hrs ago Amazon Great Indian Festival: Get Up To 40% Off On Popular Smartphones
Don't Miss
- Sports Malik, Hafeez return to Pakistan squad for T20 series against Bangladesh
- Finance Union Budget May Not See A Cut In Long Term Capital Gains Tax
- Automobiles Honda Activa 6G: Top Things To Know About The Latest Iteration Of India’s Best-Selling Scooter
- Movies 'It's Been Real, But I am Out', PewDiePie Posts Last Video On YouTube
- News 53-year-old woman sentenced to 25 years for poisoning husband with eye drops
- Lifestyle What Pepper, Salt And Lemon Mixture Can Do To Your Body
- Education Tanmatra: A Women Leadership Programme From IIM Bangalore
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Delhi In 2020
Oppo A31 Clears Bluetooth SIG Certification Hinting Imminent Launch
Oppo seems to be on a launch spree as the company is bringing many new devices in the market from time to time. While the Oppo F15 was launched in India only on Thursday, another upcoming smartphone has hit the headlines. Well, the Oppo A31 has been certified by Bluetooth SIG hinting that its launch could be imminent.
Recently, the Oppo A31 passed through the IMDA and NBTC certification agencies. Also, it cleared the FCC regulatory database earlier this month. While all the other certification agencies suggested that it could belong to the A series, the Indonesian certification agency TKDN listed it as Reno S. Notably, the Oppo A31 will be the successor to the Oppo A11 launched in October 2019.
Oppo A31 Bluetooth SIG Listing
Going by the Bluetooth SIG certification listing of the upcoming Oppo smartphone, the smartphone is said to feature a 6.517-inch display with HD+ resolution. The smartphone is listed to get the power from a 2GHz octa-core MediaTek processor. Though the specific chipset is not known for now, it is believed to be the Helio P60 SoC.
In terms of connectivity, the Oppo A31 or Reno S is likely to support seven-band FDD-LTE (B1/B3/B5/B7/B8/B20/B28) and four-band TD-LTE (B38/B40/B41). It might also have dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 LE options that are quite standard.
The Oppo smartphone in the making is listed to be fueled by a capacious 4230mAh battery along with support for fast charging technology. However, its box is likely to get only a 10W charger bundled in it. In terms of software, the Oppo A31 is said to run Android 9 Pie OS topped with the company's ColorOS 6.1.2.
What We Expect
Though the Bluetooth SIG certification listing of the alleged Oppo A31 does not divulge the other details about the device, one of the leaks revealed the FCC listing. And, it showed that the smartphone could arrive with a waterdrop notch at the top center of the display, a USB Type-C port at the bottom and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well.
Given that the Oppo A31 has been through several certification agencies, we can expect this smartphone to go official in the coming weeks. However, an official confirmation from Oppo is awaited for more clarity.
-
22,200
-
29,799
-
19,890
-
25,999
-
34,999
-
1,07,899
-
15,788
-
36,990
-
79,999
-
71,990
-
14,999
-
9,999
-
64,900
-
34,999
-
15,788
-
24,999
-
47,900
-
19,999
-
16,999
-
9,999
-
4,800
-
6,400
-
8,000
-
28,300
-
35,430
-
3,210
-
11,250
-
35,990
-
12,000
-
20,580