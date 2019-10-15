Oppo A11 With Quad-Cameras, SD 665 Officially Announced News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Oppo has extended its affordable 'A' smartphone lineup with the launch of the A11. The device is launched in China and comes as a rebranded version of the A9 2020 launched recently in India. The Oppo A11 packs a similar set of features as the A9 2020, but with some minor changes in the quad-camera setup.

Oppo A11 Key Specifications And Features

The Oppo A11 has been spotted on the company's official website in China. Notably, the website listing reveals the pricing and sale details but doesn't reveal the complete specifications.

The listed specifications suggest a 6.5-inch display with an HD+ resolution. The waterdrop notch for the selfie camera is said to be 31.4 percent smaller than the previous-generation notches.

The device sports a quad-camera setup at the rear aligned vertically at the center-top. The sensors are undisclosed, but there will be a 12MP AI sensor, a wide-angle-sensor with 119-degree field-of-view. The camera features are likely to be EIS, Night View 2.0, and 1080p video recording.

The device makes use of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset with 2GHz clock speed. The device comes with Game Boost 2.0 and Dolby Atmos support. For security, there is a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and we also expect the standard Face Unlock feature.

It is announced with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. The handset will ship with Android Pie OS with a Color Os 6 skin. The device is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery unit.

Oppo A11 Price And Availability Details

The Oppo A11 is launched at RMB 1,499 (approx Rs. 15,113). This is the pricing of a 4GB RAM+ 128GB storage variant. The smartphone is slated to go on sale starting September 17 in Lake Light Green and Flow Cloud colors. The company is also offering an N6 Bluetooth speaker for free on the purchase of Oppo A11.

To recall, the Oppo A9 2020 debuted recently besides the A5 in India. The A9 2020 is a well-equipped mid-range smartphone that competes against the likes of the Realme 5, Redmi Note 7 Pro and others.

And, the Oppo A11 is said to be the Chinese variant of the A9 2020. But, it remains to be seen what changes it offers in the camera department compared to the Indian version.

