Mystery Oppo Smartphone With Unique Rear Panel Incoming; Is It Oppo F21 Pro?
Oppo has been gradually expanding its product offering with several new smartphones, tablets, audio accessories, and much more. One of the latest additions was the new Oppo K10 phone. At the same time, the brand seems to be working on a new device, which could be part of the Oppo F21 Pro series.
New Oppo Smartphone Spotted
The mysterious Oppo smartphone packs a bright orange color rear panel. This might be a unique color variant. More importantly, the new Oppo phone doesn't seem to have a glossy finish rather, it looks to pack a subtle gradient panel, which could be ideal for rough and tough usage.
Oppo was reportedly working on a unique rear panel for its smartphones. Here, one can spot the leathery texture on the rear panel, although the exact material is unclear at the moment. One can also see the subtle round edges on this new Oppo smartphone. Lastly, the Oppo branding on the bottom-right corner of the rear panel is also clearly evident.
Is It Oppo F21 Pro Series?
Oppo has several new devices lined up for launch. One such device is the rumored Oppo F21 Pro series. Previously, the popular brand launched the Oppo F19 Pro. The smartphone packed a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display, 48MP triple-cameras, and much more.
Under the hood, the Oppo F19 Pro drew power from the Helio P95 chipset, which made it a mid-range smartphone. Plus, there was a slightly smaller 4,300 mAh battery with 30W SuperVOOC fast charging support. To note, the Oppo F19 Pro is currently available for Rs. 21,490 with a few discounts.
The new Oppo smartphone could be the Oppo F21 Pro. If that's true, we can expect several upgrades from its predecessor in terms of design, camera, performance, battery, and so on. That said, these are mere rumors at the moment, and it's best to take them with a grain of salt.
A lot of details are still under wraps. For one, we don't know the exact camera details, processor specifications, and much more. If this is indeed the new Oppo F21 Pro, we expect the brand to officially tease the new smartphone in the coming days.
