Mystery Realme 5G Smartphone Spotted At 3C Certification Website News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme is said to be working on its next premium Realme X3 SuperZoom Edition smartphone. The device was recently confirmed to be under development via NBTC. Well, it seems that the company is also working on another device as a new mystery Realme smartphone has just been certified online. The upcoming smartphone is said to be a new model of the Realme X3 series backed by 5G network support.

The mystery device has been spotted with the Realme RMX2142 model number on 3C which is a Chinese mobile regulatory platform. In addition to the 3C, the handset has also cleared its certification from MIIT. Some of its hardware features have also been revealed via both 3C and the MIIT certification website's listing.

The Realme RMX2142's 3C website listing suggests the handset will ship with support for 30W fast charging. But, what size of battery the device will be using for backup has not been listed on the website. The listing does confirm support for the 5G network.

It remains to be seen if the company uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC or the Snapdragon 765G processor to power the handset. The company could also use one of the MediaTek's 5G chipset. But, that will only be clear once we get some more details on its hardware.

Besides, we can expect the smartphone to boot on the Android 10-based Realme UI. This is primarily because the company is equipping its new launches with this latest firmware, including the budget devices as well.

We are waiting for the rumor mill to churn out some more details on its hardware such as display, camera, battery, and security features. Its moniker is also something that we are waiting to be revealed and would like to see if this is another variant in the Realme X3 series or a new device altogether.

