ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mystery Realme 5G Smartphone Spotted At 3C Certification Website

    By
    |

    Realme is said to be working on its next premium Realme X3 SuperZoom Edition smartphone. The device was recently confirmed to be under development via NBTC. Well, it seems that the company is also working on another device as a new mystery Realme smartphone has just been certified online. The upcoming smartphone is said to be a new model of the Realme X3 series backed by 5G network support.

    Mystery Realme 5G Smartphone Spotted At 3C Certification Website

     

    The mystery device has been spotted with the Realme RMX2142 model number on 3C which is a Chinese mobile regulatory platform. In addition to the 3C, the handset has also cleared its certification from MIIT. Some of its hardware features have also been revealed via both 3C and the MIIT certification website's listing.

    The Realme RMX2142's 3C website listing suggests the handset will ship with support for 30W fast charging. But, what size of battery the device will be using for backup has not been listed on the website. The listing does confirm support for the 5G network.

    It remains to be seen if the company uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC or the Snapdragon 765G processor to power the handset. The company could also use one of the MediaTek's 5G chipset. But, that will only be clear once we get some more details on its hardware.

    Besides, we can expect the smartphone to boot on the Android 10-based Realme UI. This is primarily because the company is equipping its new launches with this latest firmware, including the budget devices as well.

    We are waiting for the rumor mill to churn out some more details on its hardware such as display, camera, battery, and security features. Its moniker is also something that we are waiting to be revealed and would like to see if this is another variant in the Realme X3 series or a new device altogether.

    via

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: realme news smartphones
    Story first published: Saturday, April 11, 2020, 13:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 11, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X