Realme X3 SuperZoom Edition Moniker Confirmed Via NBTC: Expected Hardware And Features News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme might soon introduce a new smartphone as a mystery device by the company that has made an appearance online. The upcoming smartphone is speculated to be a flagship offering that could debut as the successor to the Realme X2. The device in question is the Realme X3 SuperZoom Edition which has been certified via multiple platforms online suggesting an upcoming launch.

The device has been certified with the RMX2086 model number via NBTC in Thailand. This same model number has previously stopped by EEC, BIS, and also on the mobile benchmark website, Geekbench. Notably, the Realme X3's NBTC listing only hints the support for GSM, WCDMA, and LTE Network. Neither there is any mention of the 5G support, nor any other hardware detail.

However, its Geekbench listing has indicated some of the key internals which the Realme X3 will ship with. As per the listing, there will be an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset driving the unit that will operate with 1.78GHz base frequency.

The device will launch with 12GB RAM. However, its storage capacity is undisclosed. The Realme X3 has scored 788 points and 2,624 points in the single-core and multi-core benchmark tests respectively. Lastly, the device is listed with Android 10 OS which is probably going to be skinned with Realme UI.

The Realme X2 has been one of the capable value flagships launched in the market in recent times. And we expect the company to pack its successor with some noticeable upgrades. The details on its primary hardware like the display, camera, and batter and still a mystery.

However, the device has already been certified via multiple platforms online. So, we can expect the rumor mill to churn some more details in the coming days. It would be interesting to see what all new features the company will be equipping the Realme X2 SuperZoom Edition with and in which price bucket it is introduced in the market.

via

Best Mobiles in India