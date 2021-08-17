Mystery Realme 5G Smartphone Spotted At TENAA; All Features Revealed News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

We have seen multiple mystery smartphones clearing certifications from the Chinese mobile regulatory TENAA this month; specifically, Oppo labelled handsets. Now, another unnamed smartphone has paid a visit to the certification website which comes from Oppo's former subsidiary, i.e, Realme. The mystery Realme smartphone's entire spec-sheet has been revealed hinting at a new premium mid-range model in offing.

New Realme Budget Smartphone Debuting Soon?

Likewise, the recent Oppo smartphones, the images of the mystery Realme smartphone's images haven't been shared on the certification website. However, the full specifications have been revealed. The latest Realme smartphone to get certified via TENAA has the RMX3125 model number.

This Realme smartphone will have 163.9 x 75.7 x 8.4mm dimensions and 189 grams weight. As per the TENAA listing, this handset will be launched with a 6.52-inch display which will support 720 x 1600 pixels HD+ resolution. Since the design isn't tipped, it would be hard to guess if there will be a punch-hole cutout or a waterdrop notch.

The Realme RMX3125 doesn't reveal the processor name; rather it mentions an octa-core SoC with a 2.4GHz clock speed. The smartphone will have three different RAM options including 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB RAM. The storage options listed are 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB. There will also be additional microSD card support.

The Realme RMX3125 will have a dual-camera module comprising a 13MP primary sensor. The main camera will be accompanied by a 2MP sensor for depth effects. The device will have an 8MP camera for selfies and video calling.

The TENAA listing also reveals some additional features which the Realme RMX3125 will offer. The upcoming affordable device will ship with Android 11 OS and have a fingerprint scanner for security. There will be a 4,980 mAh battery with fast-charging technology. However, the exact speeds are not revealed as of now.

When Can We Expect Realme To Launch This Mystery Budget Smartphone?

It is still not clear when Realme would launch the mystery RMX3125 smartphone. In fact, we are yet to get the remaining details such as the name and the design of the handset. Nevertheless, with the device clearing its certification online, we can expect an upcoming launch.; that too in the budget 5G segment.

