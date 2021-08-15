Realme GT 5G, GT Master Edition India Price Tipped; Cheaper Than Expected? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme GT Master Edition is confirmed to launch in India on August 17. The brand has itself teased the launch of its new-generation value flagships with a suitcase-inspired leatherette finish. The company is expected to bring only the Realme GT 5G and the standard Realme GT Master Edition in the country and skip the GT Master Explorer Edition. Just ahead of the launch, the pricing details and the color options of the former two have been tipped.

Realme GT 5G, GT Master Edition India Configuration, Price Details

Realme seems to be targeting the sub Rs. 30,000 price category once again with its upcoming GT Master Edition series. The vanilla Realme GT Master Edition is said to come in two different configurations. There will be an 8GB RAM+128GB storage and 8GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration.

On the other hand, the Realme GT 5G is also said to be available in two variants. However, one of its models will offer a higher RAM capacity than that of the GT Master Edition in India. This handset is said to come with 8GB RAM+ 128GB storage and 12GB RAM+ 256GB storage options.

The report doesn't reveal the Realme GT 5G and the Realme GT Master Edition's pricing in India. The former is said to come with an asking price under Rs. 30,000, while the latter is said to be debut with approx Rs. 35,000 price label.

The Realme GT Master Edition's 128GB storage model might cost Rs. 25,999, while the 256GB storage model might be announced at Rs. 27,999. We will likely get the Realme GT 5G's pricing post the official launch.

Coming to the color options, the Realme GT 5G is tipped to come in Dashing Blue, Dashing Silver, and Racing Silver shades. The Realme GT Master Edition will be available in Cosmos Black, Voyager Grey and Luna white colors.

Realme GT 5G, Realme GT Master Edition Cheaper Than Expected?

The pricing tipped for both Realme GT 5G and the Realme GT Master Edition in India is lower considering the premium aspects both these devices offer. But, this pricing isn't super cheap when you compare it with the available counterparts. Nevertheless, the pocket-friendly pricing is what we expected from the brand which the latest report has re-affirmed.

