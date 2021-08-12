Just In
Realme GT Master Explorer Edition Prototype Teased With MagDart Support; No Realme GT Flash This Year?
Realme recently announced a new smartphone accessory called the MagDart. The wireless mobile charging accessory replicates Apple's Magsafe charging which has also been introduced this year. Following the company's announcement, the rumor mill started hinting at a new concept smartphone dubbed Realme Flash equipped with the MagDart charging accessories. But, it seems that the brand will be first integrating this tech initially with the Realme GT Master Edition. The live images of the device have also surfaced showing revealing the prototype.
Realme GT Mater Edition Prototype With MagDart Support Revealed
Realme is likely working on a new GT Master Edition variant with MagDart wireless charging support. The live images of the prototype device have been shared by 91Mobiles in association with @OnLeaks (Steve Hemmerstoffer). The prototype images show a similar design as the concept Realme Flash which was teased soon after the MagDart magnetic wireless charging was officially confirmed.
The leaked images don't show any major changes in the existing design of the Realme GT Master Edition. The only noticeable change is the added magnetic charging accessory (three in total). The leak shows a circular MagDart charging coil as was tipped for the Realme GT flash. Another image shows a square-shaped magnetic charging coil which wasn't revealed by any of the teasers or leaks earlier. Going by the report, the Realme GT Master Edition prototype will support three different MagDart charging accessories. The company is said to name these accessories as 15W puck-shaped Magdart charger, 50W MagDart charger, and 15W MagDart power bank. That's all the report hints of the upcoming Realme GT Master Edition prototype with MagDart charging tech. No Realme GT Flash Launch This Year? Earlier this month, the concept Realme GT Flash was tipped to debut with MagDart wireless charging. A tipster revealed the key specifications of the concept Realme smartphone including the Snapdragon 888 processor, a 6.7-inch E4 Super AMOLED FHD+ display, and a 50MP Sony IMX 766 primary camera. While the specifications of the Realme GT Flash were revealed, there wasn't any tentative date suggested for its launch. And with the latest developments hinting at the Realme GT Master Edition with the new MagDart support, the possibilities of concept Realme Flash debuting anytime soon has gone for a toss. We can't say for sure if the Realme GT Flash will break covers this year or next.
No Realme GT Flash Launch This Year?
Earlier this month, the concept Realme GT Flash was tipped to debut with MagDart wireless charging. A tipster revealed the key specifications of the concept Realme smartphone including the Snapdragon 888 processor, a 6.7-inch E4 Super AMOLED FHD+ display, and a 50MP Sony IMX 766 primary camera.
While the specifications of the Realme GT Flash were revealed, there wasn't any tentative date suggested for its launch. And with the latest developments hinting at the Realme GT Master Edition with the new MagDart support, the possibilities of concept Realme Flash debuting anytime soon has gone for a toss. We can't say for sure if the Realme GT Flash will break covers this year or next.