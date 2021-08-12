Realme GT Master Explorer Edition Prototype Teased With MagDart Support; No Realme GT Flash This Year?

Photo Credit:

The leaked images don't show any major changes in the existing design of the Realme GT Master Edition. The only noticeable change is the added magnetic charging accessory (three in total). The leak shows a circular MagDart charging coil as was tipped for the Realme GT flash. Another image shows a square-shaped magnetic charging coil which wasn't revealed by any of the teasers or leaks earlier.

Going by the report, the Realme GT Master Edition prototype will support three different MagDart charging accessories. The company is said to name these accessories as 15W puck-shaped Magdart charger, 50W MagDart charger, and 15W MagDart power bank. That's all the report hints of the upcoming Realme GT Master Edition prototype with MagDart charging tech.

No Realme GT Flash Launch This Year?

Earlier this month, the concept Realme GT Flash was tipped to debut with MagDart wireless charging. A tipster revealed the key specifications of the concept Realme smartphone including the Snapdragon 888 processor, a 6.7-inch E4 Super AMOLED FHD+ display, and a 50MP Sony IMX 766 primary camera.

While the specifications of the Realme GT Flash were revealed, there wasn't any tentative date suggested for its launch. And with the latest developments hinting at the Realme GT Master Edition with the new MagDart support, the possibilities of concept Realme Flash debuting anytime soon has gone for a toss. We can't say for sure if the Realme GT Flash will break covers this year or next.

Best Mobiles in India