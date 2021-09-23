Mystery Realme Phone Full Design, Specs Revealed Via TENAA; New Budget Model In Offing? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

A new mystery Realme phone has cleared its certification via Chinese mobile regulatory TENAA. The Realme RMX3461/3 is the latest device spotted online which seems to be the next affordable phone by the company. While the certification website hasn't revealed the moniker of the upcoming handset, the complete design and specifications have been tipped.

New Realme Smartphone Gets TENAA Certification

Starting with the renders, the device will have a punch-hole cutout upfront for the selfie camera. The back panel is seen with a gradient design and a big vertical camera module on the top-left corner. The volume keys are on the left, while the right panel has the power key integrated with a fingerprint scanner.

The TENAA listing has suggested two models including the RMX3461 and the RMX3463. The latter is said to be a network variant of the former. Also, the features tipped by the certification website are identical for both models. Starting with the display, the TENAA listing suggests a 6.59-inch LPTS panel supporting 1080 x 2412 pixels FHD+ resolution.

The mystery Realme RMX3461/3's optics are said to consist of three cameras at the back and a single 16MP selfie snapper upfront. The device will be launched with a 48MP main camera which will be clubbed with dual 2MP sensors for macro and bokeh effects.

The TENAA listing hasn't revealed the exact name of the processor driving the Realme RMX3461/3 smartphone. However, it has mentioned a 2.4GHz quad-core processor. Whether it will be a MediaTek Helio/ Dimensity processor or a Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC is unknown at the moment. The listing has suggested 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB RAM options.

The storage options available would be 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. The device will also have additional microSD card support. The firmware version listed is Android 11 which we can expect to be layered with a custom Realme UI skin. Lastly, the Realme RMX3461/3 TENAA listing reveals a 4,880 mAh rated capacity battery which will likely have a 5,000 mAh typical value.

Any Launch Updates For This Upcoming Mystery Realme Phone?

There is no information available for the Realme RMX3461/3's official launch. Possibilities are this handset in debuts initially in China before hitting the shelves in the global market. But, unless the moniker is confirmed, the availability timeline would also be hard to guess.

