Mystery Vivo Smartphone's Camera Features Leaked; Is It Vivo X70 Series? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Vivo X70 series is the talk of the town and is expected to arrive next month. Some of its features and pricing have already been leaked online. Now, camera details of a Vivo smartphone have been revealed which is speculated to be the upcoming Vivo X70 series smartphone. The upcoming flagship series will include the standard Vivo X70, Vivo X70 Pro, and the Vivo X70 Pro+.

Upcoming Vivo Smartphone Camera Features Out

The new leak comes out via tipster Digital Chat Station who has shared camera specifications of the upcoming Vivo smartphone. As per the leak, the device will come with a 1/1.3″ 50MP primary sensor which will be the Samsung GN1.

The main sensor will be equipped with a 1/2″ 48MP Sony IMX598 ultra-wide-angle lens, a 1/2.93″ 12MP telephoto lens, and a 1/4.4″ 8MP periscope scope. The leak does not reveal the exact device name but it suggests the smartphone may belong to the Vivo X70 series or an upcoming sub-flagship device.

Vivo X70 Series Expected Features

The standard Vivo X70 was recently spotted on the Geekbench listing revealing the device will ship with the Dimensity 1200 chipset. The handset will flaunt the same display specs as the predecessor Vivo X60. This means it will have a 6.56-inch AMOLED display with 1,080 x 2,376 pixels resolution, and a 120Hz refresh rate.

On the other hand, the Vivo X70 Pro Plus might run the flagship Snapdragon 888 SoC and will pack a 4,500 mAh battery with 66W fast charging support. Upfront, it is said to feature a Samsung E4 AMOLED panel.

Vivo X70 Series Expected Price

The Vivo X70 Pro is said to start at around Rs. 50,000, while the Vivo X70 Pro Plus is tipped to come at around Rs. 70,000. However, the price of the standard variant is still under wraps but it is expected to be priced below Rs. 50,000.

If we are going by the leaked features, we can say the camera features will be its plus point. Further, the Vivo X70 series is said to be the first device to run the company's own "Yueying" ISP chip. As of now, Vivo has not shared any word on the upcoming Vivo X70 series. So, it will be better to take these leaks with a grain of salt.

