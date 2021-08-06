Vivo X70 Might Ship With Dimensity 1200 Chipset; Geekbench Listing Reveals News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Vivo X70 series comprising standard, Pro, and the X70 Pro Plus models is expected to launch in September in partnership with the IPL tournament. Meanwhile, the display and camera features of the standard X70 model were leaked. Now, the device was allegedly spotted on the Geekbench listing which reveals the processor and many more details.

Vivo X70 To Come With MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC

The smartphone with the model number V2104 was spotted (by MySmartPrice) on the Geekbench listing. The smartphone has managed to score 859 and 2946 on the single-core and multi-core tests, respectively. As per the listing, the device will run the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM. Further, the smartphone is listed with Android 11 OS. Apart from this, the listing has not revealed any details about the Vivo X70.

Vivo X70: What We Know So Far

The Vivo X70 is rumored to have the same display specs as the predecessor Vivo X60 that came with a 6.56-inch AMOLED display and a 1,080 x 2,376 pixels resolution, and a 120Hz refresh rate. However, the Vivo X70 is said to support a large aperture of f1/1.5 and five-axis image stabilization compared to its predecessor.

On the other hand, the Vivo X70 Pro Plus is said to run the flagship Snapdragon 888 SoC and the main lens will be larger than 1/1.28-inches and will come with the same Zeiss optics as the X60 series. Besides, the device is said to pack a 4,500 mAh battery with 66W fast charging support and could sport a Samsung E4 AMOLED panel.

Vivo X70 In India

The price of the standard Vivo X70 is still unknown, However, the pricing details of the both Vivo X70 Pro and the X70 Pro Plus were revealed online. Going by this, the Pro model will carry a tag of around Rs. 50,000, while the Vivo X70 Pro Plus could come at around Rs. 70,000. Considering this, we expect the standard X70 price will come under Rs. 50,000.

If this price also turns out to be true, the Vivo X70 will be relatively more expensive. Since smartphones like the OnePlus Nord 2 and the Poco F3 GT with the same Dimensity 1200 Chip are selling under Rs. 30,000.

