Vivo X70 Pro, X70 Pro Plus Indian Prices Tipped; Expected Features, Launch Timeline News oi-Tanaya Dutta

We already know Vivo is working on its next-gen flagship X70 series smartphones. The series is expected to launch in September in partnership with the IPL tournament. Besides, the display and camera features of the standard X70 model were leaked online earlier this month. Now, the latest info has confirmed the pricing of the Vivo X70 Pro and the X70 Pro Plus.

Vivo X70 Pro, X70 Pro Plus Price Revealed

The info comes out via 91mobiles which reveals the upcoming series will comprise three models like its predecessor. The X70 series will include the standard X70, X70 Pro, and the Vivo X70 Pro Plus. The report also suggests the upcoming Vivo flagship models will arrive in September.

The Vivo X70 Pro is said to come at around Rs. 50,000, while the Vivo X70 Pro Plus might come at around Rs. 70,000. However, the standard X70 price is still known at this moment. It is expected to fall under Rs. 50,000.

Vivo X70 Series: What To Expect

As mentioned above, the display and camera features of the Vivo X70 have already been revealed. Going by this, the Vivo X70 is said to feature the same display as the predecessor Vivo X60 that launched with a 6.56-inch AMOLED display and a 1,080 x 2,376 pixels resolution, and a 120Hz refresh rate. Further, the next-gen Vivo X70 is expected to offer improved camera features compared to the Vivo X60. It is rumored to support a large aperture of f1/1.5 and five-axis image stabilization.

Besides, the Vivo X70 Pro Plus is said to run the Snapdragon 888 SoC and pack a 4,500 mAh battery with 66W fast charging support. The main lens of the device will be larger than 1/1.28-inches and will come with the same Zeiss optics as the X60 series. Upfront, the Vivo X70 Pro Plus will feature a Samsung E4 AMOLED panel which is believed to support a higher refresh rate.

What We Think

As of now, Vivo has not shared any word on the upcoming X70 series. If the upcoming series indeed arrive in September, we expect the brand will soon start teasing its arrival. Looking at the leaked price, we can say the price of the next-gen models won't be that different from the X60 series.

To recall, the X60 Pro Plus is now selling in India at Rs. 69,990 which comes with the SD888 chip. Even, the X70 Pro Plus is said to run the same processor. So, it remains to be seen which all are new features Vivo will opt for its X70 series.

Best Mobiles in India