Vivo X70 Display And Camera Details Out; What To Expect?

Vivo X70, the successor of the X60 is said to be the next flagship model from Vivo. We already know Vivo could launch its next flagship series sometime in September. Vivo has not confirmed anything yet. To recall, the Vivo X60 series includes three models - Vivo X60, X60 Pro, and the X60 Pro+.

However, there is no info regarding how many models will come under the X70 series. Now, the latest info by tipster Digital Chat Station has revealed the display and camera features of the upcoming Vivo X70.

Vivo X70 Display And Camera Details

As per a previous report, the upcoming Vivo X70 series won't be that different from its predecessor. Now, it seems to be true as the leaked information reveals the Vivo X70 will have the same display as the Vivo X60 that launched with a 6.56-inch AMOLED display and a 1,080 x 2,376 pixels resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Moreover, Vivo's flagships are always popular for their camera features. To recall, the Vivo partnered with Zeiss for its X60 series. Coming to the leak, which suggests the upcoming Vivo X70 might get some advanced camera features compared to its predecessor Vivo X60. The Vivo X70 is said to support a large aperture of f1/1.5 and five-axis image stabilization, which is missing in the Vivo X60. Other details like processor and battery capacity are still unknown at this moment. We expect to get more intel in the coming days.

Vivo X70 In India

As far as the India launch is concerned, the upcoming Vivo X70 series is expected to arrive after its China launch. Rumors suggest the Vivo X70 series India launch might happen in September in partnership with the IPL tournament.

Moreover, it remains to been seen whether the brand will use a different chipset for the Indian variant. To recall, the Chinese variant of the Vivo X60 is based on the Exynos chipset, while the Indian variant runs a Snapdragon processor. Additionally, the upcoming Vivo X70 is also expected to cost a bit expensive compared to the Vivo X60 which price starts in India at Rs. 37,990.

