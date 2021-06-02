Vivo X70 Series To Debut In September At IPL 2021 Tournament; Expected Features, Price News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Vivo IPL 2021 was cut short due to the ongoing pandemic. However, the IPL season is scheduled to continue a few months later, sometime in February. Along with the cricket matches, Vivo is set to launch its premium flagship series, namely the Vivo X70 series. Reports suggest the Vivo X70 series will debut in September in partnership with the IPL tournament.

Vivo X70 Series Launch Tipped

It's only been a few months since the Vivo X60 premium series was launched. The Vivo X60 and the Vivo X60 Pro debuted in the Indian market with the Snapdragon 870 chipset under the hood. The company is now all set to launch its successor - the Vivo X70 series. However, the specs and features of the upcoming series are still under wraps.

The report comes from Gizmochina, which confirms that the Vivo X70 series will debut in the Indian market soon. The report confirms that Vivo, who is sponsoring the IPL title, will launch its premium smartphone series at the same time in September.

Vivo X70 Series: Features, Pricing

Reports also suggest the upcoming Vivo X70 series won't be that different from its predecessor. To note, the Vivo X60T debuted in the Chinese market recently. For all we know, the company could rebrand this smartphone to launch the Vivo X70 series in the country. If this is true, we can expect similar features of the Vivo X60T on the upcoming smartphones.

In that case, the Vivo X70 and the Vivo X70 Pro could draw power from the Dimensity 1100 and the Dimensity 1200 chipsets. The Vivo X70 series could also include the ZEISS lenses and a curved edge display that we saw on the Vivo X60 series, which offered its premium look and feel. One can expect a couple of software and OS tweaks with a faster, improved smartphone experience.

Coming to the pricing, the Vivo X60 series with the Snapdragon 870 chipset starts at Rs. 49,990. One can expect similar pricing for the upcoming series. This would certainly up the competition in the Indian market, where devices like the Mi 11X Pro are available for much cheaper pricing.

