Vivo X60 Quick Review: Best Smartphone To Buy In Sub-40K Price-Point

Fast forward to 2021, Vivo has decided to take things even further with the X60-series. The imaging system on the new smartphones (Vivo X60, X60 Pro, and the X60 Pro+) has been co-engineered with the camera expert- Zeiss to further improve the details, color science, and overall camera performance.

We got a chance to test the Vivo X60, the most affordable of the lot. Priced at Rs. 37,990 for the base variant (8GB RAM + 128GB ROM), the X60 features a Zeiss tuned triple-lens camera setup with some interesting hardware. Additionally, the sub-40K smartphone brings a 120Hz AMOLED panel and a sleek design housing the 5G-enabled Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset with ample RAM-ROM combination.

Does the X60 deliver on the camera, display, and performance front? Let's find out.

Vivo X60 Camera Specifications

Primary Camera: 48MP OIS-enabled Sony IMX 598 Sensor, Aperture- F/1.79, Sensor Size- 1/2", Pixel size- 1.6 μm

Ultra-Wide Angle- 13MP ISOCELL Sensor, Aperture- F/2.2, Sensor Size- 1/3", Pixel Size- 1.12 μm

Portrait Sensor- 13MP 2x ISOCELL Sensor, Aperture- f/2.46, Sensor Size- 1/3", Pixel Size- 1.12 μm

Front Camera- 32MP Sensor, Aperture- f/2.45

Snappy Autofocus, Fast-Shutter Speed, And Good Crisp Output

The X60's camera (Primary sensor) has very snappy autofocus and fast shutter speed. It allows you to capture images with a pin-sharp focus on the subject even if it is moving swiftly in the frame. It seems the new customized Sony IMX598 sensor allows for better light intake that improves the focusing and shutter speed, giving less blurry shots.

The above shot was captured on a windy day, but the camera quickly locked the focus on the flower. Also, check out the natural bokeh effect created by the 2x zoom shot.

Good Results In Low-Light

Better light intake and a fast shutter speed also make the vivo X60 a good camera device for night photography where you need a camera that can quickly act upon the scene. The OIS certainly helps here too. The low-light shots are very clean, show plenty of details and come out noise free if there's some artificial light in the frame. Even the ultra-wide angle sensor pulls up lots of details in low-light scenarios. You can also try some interesting night time filters to add color grading to low-light shots.

The camera's response to challenging lighting is also very good. There are no or very few instances when you will find subjects being under or overexposed. It seems the signal-to-noise ratio has gone through some major upgrades.

More Realistic Color Output

I can also see some adjustments in the color tones for both human and non-human subjects. The skin tones now come out more natural and look closer to reality, both with the rear and the front camera. It seems Zeiss' expertise has come in handy for producing a better overall color science on the new X-series smartphones.

Video Recording Output

The vivo X60 records steady videos, thanks to an optically stabilized 48MP sensor. It is backed by the second generation 4-axis stabilization along with electronic image stabilization (EIS). The combination ensures steady video recording even when you don't have a tripod handy. While the X60 can record 4k 60fps videos, the OIS and EIS do not support the higher resolution and higher fps.

The OIS and EIS kick in when you start recording 1080p 60fps; however, you can record 4k 30fps videos with ‘Standard stabilization,' which I believe is done purely by the software and delivers decent results if you are not moving swiftly.

As far as the video quality is concerned, both 4k 60/30fps and 1080p 60fps video footages have plenty of details, a good dynamic range, and impressive color output. You should record videos in 4k 30fps with standard stabilization if you are carrying a tripod. For handheld shots, the 1080p 60fps with ‘Ultra Stable' mode works very well and delivers crisp and stable video output.

Loads Of Filters And Modes To Experiment

Moving on, the X60's camera viewfinder lets you apply filters, and even some beautify effects in real-time to enhance the video output. You can also shoot in the cinematic 21:9 aspect ratio for a movie-like output with standard stabilization. Overall, the X60 is an excellent video recording device and can prove extremely useful for content creators who prefer shooting videos on their handsets.

The range of filters and modes is even higher for still photography. There are more than a dozen filters, six-light effects, dedicated 48MP mode, Live Photo, Doc mode, Pro mode, Slow-mo, Time-lapse, Pro Sports, Slow shutter with various interesting modes including Night graffiti, waterfalls, fireworks, etc. If put to good use, these modes and filters can help you create some impressive results, which otherwise would take a lot of effort and professional gear.

Excellent Portraits

Similar to the X50 Pro, the X60 also uses a 13MP depth sensor with an F/2.46 aperture that captures excellent portraits. The dedicated depth sensor is essentially a 50mm lens with 2x optical zoom creating a pleasing bokeh effect. The subject isolation is impressive once again and the camera app gives you great control over the image output. You control the bokeh effect in real-time and can also customize the effect after taking the shots.

The newly added ‘Portrait Style' modes- Zeiss Biotar, Vintage filter, French impression, etc. along with real-time filters and light effects further enhance the portraits. The Zeiss Biotar style mode spices up things while framing human subjects. It's almost like you are using a professional camera and a dedicated filter to capture portraits.

In a nutshell, vivo has once again managed to impress us with its focus on-camera performance. The X60 brings solid camera hardware backed by mature and effective camera software processing, something hard to find in the sub-40K price-point.

Design And Ergonomics (176g Weight & 7.36mm Thickness)

Moving on, the X60 continues impressing us with its looks and ergonomics. At just 176g weight and 7.36mm width, it is one of the sleekest and lightest sub-40K smartphones flaunting a big edge-to-edge screen. I did not feel any fatigue while using the X60 even for a longer duration. The X60 does not feel very slippery, as the AG glass back with a smooth satin metallic finish alongside gentle curves creates a good in-hand grip.

The smartphone is available in two color variants- Shimmer Blue and Midnight Black. The two-tone gradient finish back panel with the well-designed sleek camera module at the top-left corner looks impressive. The back panel on the X60 also takes fewer smudges than the glossy back on the OnePlus 9. However, I would recommend using this device with a good case that should offer some protection from unwanted damages. As for display protection, the screen is covered under a layer of Corning's Gorilla Glass 6.

Overall, the X60 brings a good blend of style and ergonomics. It is an excellent buy for users who prefer handy devices.

Vivo X60 Performance- Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 + 8GB/12GB RAM Options

The vivo X60 is powered by the latest 8th-gen octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset. The new SoC is a slightly amped-up version of the SD865 chipset, which supplied power to some of the best flagships in 2020 including the OnePlus 8T. The 7nm processor uses the same Cortex A77 cores but has a slightly higher 3.2GHz clock frequency as compared to 2.84GHz on the Snapdragon 865. The graphics are handled by the familiar Adreno 650 GPU. The 5G chipset is paired with 8GB/12GB LPPDDR4 RAM and 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 storage. Our review unit is running on Android 11 out-of-the-box with the latest Vivo FunTouch OS 11.1 build.

The X60 smoothly runs light to heavy apps with no lags whatsoever. The UI navigation, scrolling, multitasking, and other day-to-day phone tasks feel buttery smooth on the 120Hz refresh rate panel. As expected, the X60 also runs the most graphics-intensive apps without breaking a sweat. The phone's back panel does get a bit warm with continuous gaming sessions but that's quite expected with heavy gaming and long video streaming.

Gaming And Video Playback Performance

Games like COD Mobile, Asphalt 9, Dead Trigger 2 default to high settings and the graphics look very immersive on the 1080p AMOLED panel. The AMOLED screen offers deep blacks, rich colors, and has good viewing angles. The impressive brightness levels (up to 1300 nits- HDR playback) ensure excellent outdoor visibility. The display is HDR10+ certified and covers full coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut. Overall, the X60 offers one of the best displays in its respective price-point for multimedia consumption.

We also ran some synthetic benchmarks to put things in perspective. Backed by SD870, the X60 scored 991 in Geekbench's single-core test and 2895 in the multi-core test. The phone touched 4191 n the 3D Mark's wild graphics test and recorded 12255 in PC Mark's Work 2.0 performance test. These are good scores (10% faster than the SD865-powered OnePlus 8T) and suggest that the X60 is one of the fastest and most capable sub-40K smartphones in the market.

Battery Capacity And Charging Speed

Vivo has managed to fit in a modest 4,300mAh battery cell despite keeping the phone's thickness in check. The bigger surprise is the battery's long-lasting performance. The X60 easily lasts for more than a day on moderate to heavy usage. The battery has an excellent standby time and takes around 75 minutes to recharge from flat to 100%.

The charging time isn't the best-in-class since the device ships with a 33W fast-charger in the box. Some devices in the same price bracket come with even faster fast-charging speeds.

Verdict

The X60 is not just an excellent camera smartphone; it also delivers on crucial performance parameters such as design and ergonomics, display, performance and connectivity. What truly stands out is the Zeiss-backed triple-lens camera system, which is probably the best we have tested in the sub-40K price bracket. In fact, the camera performance seems better than some of the handsets priced much higher than the X60.

What's impressive is that Vivo has maintained the camera output consistency across the X60-series devices, irrespective of the price difference. If you are a content creator or someone who uses the smartphone as sole photography equipment, the X60 is going to be an excellent buy. And if you are eying a good overall 5G-enabled sub-40K handset, the X60 is the answer.