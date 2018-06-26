ENGLISH

New Honor 9i to arrive in India as Honor 9X in July; to be priced around Rs 15,000

A new Honor smartphone will be launched in India next month.

    Honor announced the launch of the Honor 9i (2018) in China earlier this month. While this smartphone is yet to be released globally, fresh information states that it could be launched in India with the moniker Honor 9i.

    New Honor 9i to arrive in India as Honor 9X in July

    According to a report by 91mobiles, the Honor 9i (2018) could be launched in India as Honor 9X in July. The report citing sources claims that the company will host an event in the country in mid-July for the launch of the smartphone. It is believed that this smartphone will be priced around Rs. 15,000 in India.

    As of now, there is no official confirmation from the company regarding the launch of the new Honor 9i in India. We can expect Honor to send out media invites for the event in the next few days. Given that the smartphone be rebranded as the 9X, the specifications are expected to be the same as those of the new 9i.

    Honor 9i (2018) specifications

    The new Honor 9i is fitted with a 5.84-inch FHD+ display with a notch on top. The screen resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels and its aspect ratio is 19:9. The device gets the power from an octa-core kirin 659 processor teamed up with 4GB RAM and varying storage capacities such as 32GB, 64GB and 128GB. The smartphone runs Android 8.0 Oreo topped with EMUI 8.0.

    In terms of imaging, the device to be launched in India as the Honor 9X flaunts a dual-camera setup at its rear. It comprises of a 13MP primary camera and a 2MP secondary camera accompanied with portrait mode and phase detection autofocus. Up front, the smartphone sports a 16MP selfie camera with AI capabilities.

    The smartphone has been announced in China in three color options such as Dream Purple, Charm Blue, and Magic Night Black. There is no clue regarding the storage variants that will be made available in India. Notably, the Honor 7X, which is also available in three storage variants in China is available only in two configurations in India.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 27, 2018, 7:30 [IST]
