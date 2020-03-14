New Huawei Smartphone With 48MP Quad-Camera Shows Up On TENNA News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Huawei seems to be working on a new smartphone on the sideline besides the upcoming P40 series. A mystery mid-range smartphone by the company has cleared its certification which indicates at an upcoming launch. The Huawei AQM-AL10 is the device in question which has been certified by the mobile authentication website, TENNA.

The TENNA database gives some major clues on what to expect in terms of hardware. The Huawei AQM-AL10 has been spotted with a 6.3-inch OLED display bearing an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. It is currently unknown if the device will feature a notch or punch-hole to accommodate the selfie camera.

The handset has been listed with four rear cameras. The sensors on board are said to be a 48MP primary lens accompanied by two 8MP sensors, and an additional 2MP sensor. To click selfies and for video calling, the Huawei AQM-AL10 is said to arrive with a 16MP snapper up front.

The TENNA listing of the mystery Huawei handset doesn't reveal the processor details; except for the 2.27GHz clock speed. However, it reveals two different RAM and storage variants: 6GB/8GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage. The details on storage expansion are also undisclosed.

The handset will come with 154.7 x 73.2 x 7.75 mm dimensions and will weigh 163gms. It will make use of a 3,900 mAh battery, but its fast charging capabilities haven't been disclosed by the TENNA listing.

However, the handset has also appeared at the 3C certifications website where it was listed with 22.5W fast charging support. The leaked specs indicate at a mid-range smartphone, but, the moniker has still been kept a mystery. We expect some more details on the device to surface in the coming days and will keep you updated with all the details.

