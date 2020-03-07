Huawei Nova 7 SE With 5G Connectivity Likely In Works: Report News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Huawei launched a new smartphone in its Nova series called the Nova 7i. The device was introduced as the rebranded Nova 6 SE back in February in Malaysia. Now, the company is extending this new lineup with the launch of Nova 7 SE. Now, the specifications of the device have been leaked indicating a 5G smartphone in the development.

Huawei Nova 7 SE Leaked Hardware

The Huawei Nova 7 SE leaked specs come via courtesy of Digital Chat Station. The Chinese tipster suggests that the upcoming device will be launched with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display. The device will sport a punch-hole similar to the Nova 7i to accommodate the selfie camera.

The leak doesn't reveal how many rear cameras the device will offer. However, the handset is said to launch with a 64MP primary camera. It remains to be seen what all sensors this main unit will be paired up with. The device will make use of a mid-range in-house HiSilicon processor which is said to come with 5G connectivity support. Also, currently, there is no word on the RAM and storage configuration.

Other features tipped via this leak include the presence of a fingerprint scanner mounted on the side panel for security and a 22.5W fast charging support. We are yet to get details on the battery capacity. That's all the new leak reveals regarding the upcoming Nova 7 SE.

Its arrival and pricing details are yet to hit the web and it remains to be seen if this device also lands as a rebranded version of some other Huawei handset. For reference, the Nova 7i came as the rebranded Nova 7 SE.

It is launched with the Kirin 810 chipset with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It ships with Android 10-based EMUI 10 skin. The handset features a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP macro lens.

The selfie-department is handled by a 16MP wide-angle front camera housed within the punch-hole. This model also has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security as tipped for the Nova 7 SE. A 4,200 mAh battery with 40W fast charging support keeps everything in check.

