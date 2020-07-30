New JioPhone 5 As Spotted; Expected To Be Cheapest Jio Phone Till Date News oi-Sharmishte Datti

JioPhone is one of the most popular handsets in India for its affordability and the features it offers. The original JioPhone that debuted in 2017 is still popular today for its price value, despite new generations of the model. Now, the company is gearing up for the launch of the JioPhone 5, which is going to be the cheapest JioPhone yet.

New JioPhone 5 Hinted

The report comes from 91Mobiles, which cites sources close with the development of the JioPhone 5. Yes, this is another feature phone and is expected to be the 'Lite' version of the original JioPhone. What's more, the new JioPhone 5 is expected to debut at a much cheaper price than the original feature phone. The report suggests the upcoming JioPhone 5 will likely launch for Rs. 399, making it the cheapest phone in the market.

JioPhone 5: Expected Features

There's still a lot we don't know about the JioPhone 5. Since this is a phone supported by Jio, it'll likely have 4G LTE support. It would run KaiOS and could come with a couple of pre-loaded apps like an internet browser, WhatsApp, Facebook, and so on. And just like the original JioPhone, users can likely make VoLTE calls.

Adding to the list of expected features, JioPhone 5 users can make free calls to fellow Jio users. However, to browse the internet, they will need to pay for the internet pack. But since this is dubbed to be the cheapest JioPhone yet, we expect the company to launch a couple of cheaper plans for users.

JioPhone 5: What To Expect

It's hard to imagine a phone for just Rs. 399! This also means you will be getting a smaller display and keypad, and you may need to compromise on the hardware as well. Features like Bluetooth and Wi-Fi support, onboard storage space, and so on might be skipped entirely, cameras might also be ditched to keep the cost affordable.

For now, there's no word about the launch date for the JioPhone 5, but it's expected to debut next year. At the same time, these are mere speculations and we advise readers to take it with a pinch of salt.

