ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    How To Install Play Store On JioPhone

    By
    |

    JioPhone redefined the feature phone market segment with 4G connectivity. The smart feature phone has been a bestseller in the country outshining the demand for budget smartphones. What's interesting is that both the generations of JioPhones run KaiOS and support apps such as YouTube, Facebook and WhatsApp.

    How To Install Play Store On JioPhone

     

    If you want to install additional apps, then you can do it from the Jio App Store. However, the issue is that the Jio App Store has only a limited number of apps. And, you might not be able to get your favorite app on the smart feature phone as it does not run Android OS. Good news is that there is a workaround to get Android apps on JioPhone. Well, this is possible by downloading and installing the Google Play Store on JioPhone.

    How To Download Play Store On JioPhone

    Follow the steps below to download and install Google Play Store on JioPhone.

    • To install Play Store, you need to connect the feature phone to the internet either using mobile data or WiFi.
    • The next step is to go to the Browser from the menu on your JioPhone.
    • Now, you need to search for Google Play Store on the browser and open the official website.
    • When it is loaded, you need to login to the same.
    • You will be able to see the Install button next to the Play Store icon.
    • Click on the same to download the Play Store apps on your JioPhone.

    With these steps, you will be able to download and install any of your favorite Android apps on your JioPhone and use the same. Do try these steps and enjoy your favorite Android apps on the smart feature phone. Notably, the same procedure applies to both the JioPhone and JioPhone 2.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: jiophone news mobiles
    Story first published: Tuesday, May 26, 2020, 17:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 26, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X