How To Install Play Store On JioPhone

JioPhone redefined the feature phone market segment with 4G connectivity. The smart feature phone has been a bestseller in the country outshining the demand for budget smartphones. What's interesting is that both the generations of JioPhones run KaiOS and support apps such as YouTube, Facebook and WhatsApp.

If you want to install additional apps, then you can do it from the Jio App Store. However, the issue is that the Jio App Store has only a limited number of apps. And, you might not be able to get your favorite app on the smart feature phone as it does not run Android OS. Good news is that there is a workaround to get Android apps on JioPhone. Well, this is possible by downloading and installing the Google Play Store on JioPhone.

How To Download Play Store On JioPhone

Follow the steps below to download and install Google Play Store on JioPhone.

To install Play Store, you need to connect the feature phone to the internet either using mobile data or WiFi.

The next step is to go to the Browser from the menu on your JioPhone.

Now, you need to search for Google Play Store on the browser and open the official website.

When it is loaded, you need to login to the same.

You will be able to see the Install button next to the Play Store icon.

Click on the same to download the Play Store apps on your JioPhone.

With these steps, you will be able to download and install any of your favorite Android apps on your JioPhone and use the same. Do try these steps and enjoy your favorite Android apps on the smart feature phone. Notably, the same procedure applies to both the JioPhone and JioPhone 2.

