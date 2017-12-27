New Nokia 5 Android Oreo beta update fixes multitasking bug

Nokia 5 received the Android Oreo beta soon after the Nokia 8. This update to the Nokia 5 brought some noticeable changes that the Android Oreo firmware rolls out to all the devices. Notably, the smartphone got a redesigned camera app that the Nokia 6 is yet to get.

Now, the Nokia 5 smartphone has received a new Android Oreo beta update with the build version V5.160. This update measures around 1.6 GB in size and is being rolled out as an OTA update. If you own a Nokia 5, you can head on to the Settings menu and search for the system updates to receive the same.

Taking the clue from a report by NokiaPowerUser, the recent Android Oreo beta build to the Nokia 5 brings the fix to the multitasking bug that persisted even after the rollout of the first Oreo beta update to the smartphone. Other than the multitasking bug fix, there appears to be no major change brought in by the new Oreo beta update as yet.

We already know that the Android Oreo update will bring several improvements and features to the smartphone as it is the latest iteration of the platform. The update will enhance the overall user experience with new features such as picture-in-picture, integrated Instant Apps, faster boot times, Google Play Protect, autofill, notification dots, and a lot more.

HMD Global is pretty consistent in rolling out the latest Android updates and security patches to its smartphones. The company has assured that it will roll out the stable version of the Android Oreo update to the existing Nokia smartphones by the end of this year. Also, these smartphones will get two years of OS update support confirming that they will be updated with the upcoming Android P as well.

Soon after the rollout of the first Android Oreo beta build to the Nokia 5, there were reports that the Nokia 6 will get the same update. Though the Oreo beta update was rolled out to the Nokia 6, the variants of the smartphone in China are yet to receive this beta build.