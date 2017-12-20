Nokia 6 starts getting Android 8.0 Oreo Beta update

Nokia 5 received the Android 8.0 Oreo Beta update in the last week. Back then, it was claimed that the Nokia 6 will also receive the update soon.

Now, the Android 8.0 Oreo beta update has been rolled out to one of the bestselling mid-range smartphones - the Nokia 6. Owners of the Nokia smartphone can sign up for the 'Nokia phones beta labs' and get the beta build of Oreo before the stable version of the update rolls out.

To sign up to receive the Android 8.0 Oreo beta build for the Nokia 6, you need to go to the Nokia phones beta labs and sign up using your Google account. After you register on the same with your IMEI number and other details, the Nokia 6 users will receive the update that will take the device to Android 8.0 Oreo. The notification will hit the smartphone within 12 hours of registration.

The Nokia 6 Android 8.0 Oreo update will be an OTA update. Once you receive the OTA update notification, you need to back up your device and proceed with the installation of the Android 8.0 Oreo beta update on your smartphone. Users have the option to go back to Android Nougat if the feel that the beta version of Oreo update has a lot of bugs.

With the Android 8.0 Oreo update, the Nokia 6 users can experience features such as Notification Dots, faster boot times, Picture in Picture, AutoFill, and Google Play Protect security scans.

Regarding the beta update, HMD Global has stated that with the rollout of the Android Oreo beta update on the Nokia 6, users can experience new features, improved usability, boosted battery life and enhanced multitasking.

Notably, the Nokia 8, the company's flagship smartphone was the first one to receive the Android 8.0 Oreo update. Following the same, it was the Nokia 5 and now the Nokia 6. We do await the Nokia 3's Oreo beta update as well as the device is expected to be updated within the end of this year.