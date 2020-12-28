New Nokia Phones Spotted On TuV Rheinland Certification: All You Need To Know News oi-Tanaya Dutta

HMD Global recently launched the Nokia C3 and now, it seems the company has a slew of devices in its pipeline. Two new smartphones were recently spotted on TuV Rheinland certification, revealing 4500 mAh and 5000 mAh battery capacity. Although, the certification listing has not revealed the moniker of the devices.

However, the report suggests the battery capacity of the phones is associated with the Nokia 6.3/Nokia 6.4 and the Nokia 7.3 5G/ Nokia 7.4 smartphones. Further, the Nokia 7.3 5G is expected to be a mid-range device with the Snapdragon 690 SoC and a 90Hz or a 120Hz display.

Moreover, the alleged renders of the Nokia 7.3 5G also surfaced online back in September, revealing its key features. Going by leaked renders, the phone is said to feature a punch-hole display with Nokia branding on the chin. The display is likely to measure 6.5-inch and draw power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G chipset with 6GB RAM.

In addition, a 4,000 mAh battery unit with 18W fast charging technology might fuel the device. In terms of imaging, the phone is rumored to sport a quad-lens setup which will be placed in a circular module. The camera setup will offer a 48MP main sensor and also said to include a 24MP or 32MP camera. Other features of the Nokia 7.3 5G are expected to include a circular fingerprint scanner under the rear camera and a microphone, USB Type-C port for charging, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Coming to the Nokia 6.3, the handset is likely to sport Zeiss branded quad-cameras that might offer a 24MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a macro sensor. In terms of processor, the Snapdragon 730 SoC might run the Nokia 6.3. However, it is said to have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor instead of a rear-positioned sensor.

As far as launch is concerned, both devices were previously tipped to arrive by this month. Now, it seems the launch might take place earlier next year.

