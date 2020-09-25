Nokia 7.3 Leaked Renders Hint At Quad Cameras: What Else To Expect? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

HMD Global seems to be adding a new 5G handset called the Nokia 7.3 to its lineup. Recently, the leaked renders of the handset have appeared online, revealing some features of the phone. Previously, the phone was spotted on the sets of the upcoming James Bond movie - No Time To Die.

There are many rumors regarding the launch of the Nokia 7.3. Earlier, it was said that it would be launched at IFA 2020. However, another report claimed that the Nokia 7.3 will arrive in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Nokia 7.3 Details

As per leaked renders, the phone will come with a punch-hole display and there will be Nokia branding on the chin. It is expected to feature a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display along with a 90Hz refresh rate. The power and volume buttons will be placed on the right edge. Other goodies will include a microphone, USB Type-C port for charging, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The phone is said to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G chipset coupled with 6GB RAM. Besides, it is expected to pack a 4,000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging technology.

There will be four sensors at the back that will be placed inside a circular module. The camera module will be equipped with a 48MP main sensor. The resolution of the other sensors is still under wraps. For selfies, it is said to come with 24MP or 32MP camera. Lastly, the phone will also sport a circular fingerprint scanner under the rear camera and the device will measure 165.8 x 76.3 x 8.2mm dimensions.

What We Think

The company seems to be expanding the 5G handsets lineup. On the other hand, the company is prepping up to introduce the Nokia 8.3 5G in India. We already know the company has two entry-level handsets in its store which will launch in the country next month. So, we can expect the company to launch the Nokia 7.3 sometime in October. However, we will have to wait for the official confirmation.

