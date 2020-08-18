Just In
- 17 min ago Amazon Mobiles Accessories Days Sale: Up To 60% Offers On Headsets, Power Banks, Cables And More
-
- 49 min ago Realme C12 First Impressions: Pros, Cons And The X-Factor
- 57 min ago Realme C12, C15 With 6,000mAh Battery Launched In India
- 1 hr ago Apple iPhone 12 To Be Manufactured In Bengaluru; Likely To Cost Less Than iPhone 11
Don't Miss
- Sports IPL 2020: Dream11 bags title sponsorship for Rs 222 crore ahead of Tata, Byjus, Unacademy
- Movies Rhea's Lawyer Reveals The Molestation Episode Strained Ties Between The Actress And Sushant's Family
- Finance Old NSE Website To Be Discontinued From September
- News Beirut blast: Lebanese customs chief arrested
- Lifestyle We Love Katrina Kaif’s Cute Tom And Jerry T-shirt But Her Less Than INR 10,000 Shoes Are Pure Wow
- Automobiles Bajaj Platina 100 ES Disc Variant Arrives At Dealerships: Deliveries Commence
- Education Atal Ranking 2020: Vice President Declares ARIIA Rankings 2020
- Travel Indians Visiting Nepal Will Now Have To Show Their ID cards
Nokia 7.3 5G Likely Spotted On Next James Bond Movie Set
HMD Global is all set to announce a slew of new smartphones including the Nokia 7.3 5G. It is likely to be the second smartphone to support 5G connectivity next to the Nokia 8.3 5G. As per speculations, this new smartphone is all set to be announced in the country sometime in the last quarter of the year. On the other some report expect an IFA 2020 launch in September.
Now, an upcoming Nokia smartphone, which could be the Nokia 7.3 5G has been spotted on the sets of the soon-to-be-released James Bond movie No Time To Die. Recently, HMD's Nokia replaced Sony Mobile and became the official partner of James Bond movies. Previous reports have hinted that both Nokia 8.3 5G and Nokia 5.3 will be featured in the film.
Nokia 7.3 5G Spotted
A video shared by NokiaMob shows the visit of Prince Charles on a tour to the set of the upcoming film No Time To Die. An unannounced Nokia smartphone featuring a circular camera module was spotted on the same. The tipster Nokia Anewlater took to Twitter to claim that it is a prototype of the alleged Nokia 7.3.
The early prototype of the upcoming smartphone is said to be used in the set of the film to show the final design of the device. The 5G phone is believed to feature a circular camera module at the rear with a noticeable bump along with an LED flash unit and several sensors.
Moving on to the rumored specifications, the Nokia 7.3 5G smartphone is likely to make use of a Snapdragon 690 5G chipset and a display with a 90Hz refresh rate. This will make it the cheapest 5G smartphone from the company to date. And, it is believed to be unveiled at the IFA 2020 tech show in September and get released in October in select markets across the world.
-
27,999
-
74,999
-
47,990
-
92,999
-
54,999
-
16,499
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
34,990
-
17,499
-
23,999
-
7,999
-
77,999
-
9,999
-
9,999
-
10,999
-
19,990
-
64,900
-
34,999
-
48,900
-
53,920
-
1,04,999
-
56,914
-
8,850
-
9,999
-
74,790
-
43,130
-
21,500
-
30,150
-
7,500