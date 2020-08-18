Nokia 7.3 5G Likely Spotted On Next James Bond Movie Set News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

HMD Global is all set to announce a slew of new smartphones including the Nokia 7.3 5G. It is likely to be the second smartphone to support 5G connectivity next to the Nokia 8.3 5G. As per speculations, this new smartphone is all set to be announced in the country sometime in the last quarter of the year. On the other some report expect an IFA 2020 launch in September.

Now, an upcoming Nokia smartphone, which could be the Nokia 7.3 5G has been spotted on the sets of the soon-to-be-released James Bond movie No Time To Die. Recently, HMD's Nokia replaced Sony Mobile and became the official partner of James Bond movies. Previous reports have hinted that both Nokia 8.3 5G and Nokia 5.3 will be featured in the film.

Nokia 7.3 5G Spotted

A video shared by NokiaMob shows the visit of Prince Charles on a tour to the set of the upcoming film No Time To Die. An unannounced Nokia smartphone featuring a circular camera module was spotted on the same. The tipster Nokia Anewlater took to Twitter to claim that it is a prototype of the alleged Nokia 7.3.

The early prototype of the upcoming smartphone is said to be used in the set of the film to show the final design of the device. The 5G phone is believed to feature a circular camera module at the rear with a noticeable bump along with an LED flash unit and several sensors.

Moving on to the rumored specifications, the Nokia 7.3 5G smartphone is likely to make use of a Snapdragon 690 5G chipset and a display with a 90Hz refresh rate. This will make it the cheapest 5G smartphone from the company to date. And, it is believed to be unveiled at the IFA 2020 tech show in September and get released in October in select markets across the world.

Best Mobiles in India