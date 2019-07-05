New Nokia Smartphone Leaked Images Reveal Key Details News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Ever since HMD Global started launching Nokia smartphones, the company has come up with a slew of devices. These smartphones offer a near stock Android and belong to Google's Android One program. Moreover, most of its offerings except for the Nokia 2 runs Android 9 Pie.

Recently, there were claims that the company is all set to launch the Nokia 9 PureView in India soon as it has teased the penta-lens camera smartphone's launch. Now, it looks like there will be another announcement sometime soon. We say so as the images of an upcoming Nokia smartphone has been leaked on Weibo.

New Nokia Smartphone Leak

As per the images that have been shared by Weibo user @fenibook via XDA Developers, a new Nokia smartphone codenamed "daredevil" internally is in the making. As of now, there is not much information about this smartphone but the leaked images show some interesting aspects.

Firstly, it is seen that the Nokia smartphone on cards will have a unique camera appearance. At least two cameras will be housed at the rear of the smartphone within a circular casing. From the leaked image, there is no clarity if there will be three camera sensors on the device. The post shows that the whole setup is appears to miss out the glass cover in some images. However, it is seen that there will be a glass back and a fingerprint sensor as well.

Moving on to the front, the smartphone appears to feature a waterdrop notch display to house the selfie camera. And, there appears to be noticeable bezels at top and relatively thicker one at the bottom to house the Nokia branding.

48MP Rear Camera Sensor

As per the leaked image of the upcoming Nokia smartphone, there will be a 48MP primary camera sensor. This is detailed within the camera settings and the EXIF information. However, the exact sensor used by the smartphone is yet to be known. The camera UI shows the option to switch to wide-angle hinting that the secondary sensor will be a wide-angle lens.

What To Expect From New Nokia Phone?

As of now, there are speculations that the Nokia smartphone in the making will use the Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC and have a USB Type-C port, a dedicated AI button at the device, a 3.5mm headphone jack and more. If these aspects turn out to be true, then it will be the second Nokia smartphone to feature a 48MP camera at the rear next to Nokia X71.

