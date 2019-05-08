New Nokia smartphone with Android Pie gets Wi-Fi Alliance certification News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The Nokia TA-1153 will come with 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connectivity support.

HMD Global seems to have started working on new Nokia smartphones. The Finnish giant has already launched a bunch of smartphones this year including Nokia 9 PureView and Nokia 4.2 among others. Both these devices were announced at the MWC 2019 event held back in February 2019. Recently, a mystery Nokia smartphone codenamed Nokia TA-1153 has cleared certification from Bluetooth SIG. Now the smartphone has got certified from another popular mobile certification platform indicating an imminent launch.

The Nokia TA-1153 has now received its certification from Wi-Fi Alliance which is a mobile regulatory authority based out of the US. The Wi-Fi Alliance listing does not shed any detailed information on the smartphone's hardware. However, the listing does mention that the Nokia TA-1153 will come with 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connectivity support. The smartphone will ship with an Android Pie OS out-of-the-box.

Just to recall, the Nokia TA-1153 and Nokia TA-1182 have also received Bluetooth certification. The devices were then tipped to come with a Snapdragon processor. It has not been revealed what processor the upcoming Nokia smartphones will pack. The information related to the primary hardware of the upcoming Nokia TA-1153 is scarce. We are still waiting for some concrete information to be available on the same. It is expected that the upcoming smartphone will with an affordable price tag.

The latest developments come following the launch of the Nokia 4.2 smartphone which is another affordable smartphone by the company. The Nokia 4.2 offers entry-level specifications such as an octa-core Snapdragon 439 chipset with Adreno 505 GPU. The device is launched in dual configurations including a 2GB+16GB storage and 3GB+32GB storage variant. The display measures 5.71-inch in size and delivers a resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels. In terms of optics, the device sports a dual camera setup with 13MP (f/2.2) and a 2MP depth sensor. The selfie camera packs an 8MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture. The smartphone is fuelled by a 3000mAh Li-Ion battery.

via