    Nokia 8 update brings April security patch in India

    Nokia 8 has started receiving the latest security patch via an update.

    HMD Global that holds the license to launch Nokia smartphones is know for its consistency in rolling out timely updates to its devices. The company started launching Android One smartphones that favor the timely rollout of updates. The latest one from the company to receive the update in India is Nokia 8.

    Well, the Nokia 8 has received a new software update bringing the April Android security patch to the smartphone. This is an OTA update based on Android 9 Pie. Besides the latest security patch, it does not bring major changes or new features to the smartphone.

    Going by a recent NokiaPowerUser report, the Nokia 8 has received the update with the build number v5.150. It states that this update is being rolled out in India and Austria via the stable channel. The rollout of this update in the other regions remain unknown for now. Notably, this update weighs in around 255.4MB.

    As per the changelog, the Android Pie-based update has brings improvements to the user interface and system stability. The report does not reveal any word regarding the other new system changes and features. If you own a Nokia 8, you can check for the OTA update by heading on to Settings → About phone → System updates. If you have not received the notification for the update, you can get the same in the coming days as it could be rolled out in phases.

    Earlier this year, the previous-generation Nokia flagship smartphone received a software update taking it to Android Pie. This update brought in features such as Digital Wellbeing, gesture-based navigation, Adaptive Battery and many other new features.

    Nokia 8 was launched in India in September 2017 for Rs. 36,999. Within a few months of its launch, the Nokia smartphone received a price cut of Rs. 8,000 taking it down to Rs. 28,999. However, this smartphone will face a tough competition from other recent flagship devices with better specifications such as Asus ZenFone 5Z that are available at a similar pricing.

     

    Monday, May 6, 2019, 20:24 [IST]
