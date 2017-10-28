New Open Beta update for OnePlus 3 and 3T brings bug fixes and stability improvements

When it comes to sending timely software updates, OnePlus is doing a good job. The company pushes out new updates on a regular basis to OnePlus 3, 3T and 5.

As such, OnePlus is now rolling out Open Beta 26 and Open Beta 17 for OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T respectively. The update has brought along a few bug fixes that have been annoying the users for quite a while now. Other than that, the update has also made some stability improvements. While the previous update brought Android Oreo to the phones, it also caused several issues.

Fortunately, the latest update has the fix for almost all of them. OnePlus 3 and 3T users who are enrolled in the Open Beta program should expect an OTA update notification shortly. However, if your device runs the stable OxygenOS, you need to manually flash the Open Beta update. You should keep in mind that your device wiped out.

Anyway, as per the changelog of the new update, here's what's new:

>>User Feedback app is back.

>>Improved Wi-Fi and Data connectivity

>>Improved the performance of NFC

>>Improved stability of Picture in Picture

>>Reduced likelihood of device heating up in certain circumstances

>>Fixed issue of missing voicemail tab in dialer

>>Other general bug fixes

>This includes things like the Notification dot issue, ambient display issues, random reboots, available storage calibration, and many other smaller issues

If you do not like Android Oreo, you can also revert back to the last Open Beta N build (OnePlus 3 Open beta 24 or OnePlus 3T Open Beta 15) but you will need to flash the special build again.

Source