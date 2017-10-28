OnePlus 5T may feature a Samsung-made AMOLED panel hints CEO

While OnePlus has not made any announcements yet, OnePlus 5T launch seems imminent. Yesterday, we came across a leaked image of the smartphone's pre-order page which revealed November 16 as the launch date.

That wasn't all, even top executives from the company are dropping subtle hints about the smartphone. Co-founders Carl Pei and Pete Lau posted some camera samples on their official Twitter and we are assuming it to be that of OnePlus 5T. Yet again, Pete Lau posted a tweet yesterday, probably to highlight one of the features of the OnePlus 5T. It was also re-tweeted by Carl Pei soon after.

OLED helps us build thinner devices and better display experiences. Samsung's display technology is currently the best for Optic AMOLED. 👌 — Pete Lau (@petelau2007) October 27, 2017

Pretty vague, right? We don't see why the OnePlus CEO would suddenly post a tweet to praise displays made by their competitor. Although it is just based on assumptions, we think the OnePlus 5T could feature a Samsung-made AMOLED panel.

OnePlus 5T's display has been the talk of the town for quite some time now. Previous rumors, as well as the AnTuTu benchmark listing, has revealed that the smartphone would come with a 6-inch FHD+ display with the screen resolution of 1,080×2,160 pixels along with an aspect ratio of 18:9.

Other than the display, OnePlus 5T will differ from OnePlus 5 in terms of battery size. The former is expected to pack a larger 3,450mAh battery. In addition, the camera samples of the upcoming smartphone also suggest OnePlus may have made improvements in the camera department.