New patent hints that Microsoft Surface Phone could soon be a reality

Microsoft's Andromeda is a project nobody thought will ever turn into reality, despite recent reports claiming that the company is still working on it. A new patent spotted online shows that the company is trying out different approaches for Andromeda. This could also bring the Surface Phone closer to reality.

The patent application shows a device that doesn't use two foldable displays, instead uses a single flexible panel. This isn't the first time we've come across such a design idea and others have explored the possibilities as well, but Microsoft still seems to be in the designing stage.

Dubbed "Hinged Device," the device will make use of a hinge, just like Andromeda, which will allow will allow it to function like a smartphone and a larger tablet when not folded.

"The description relates to hinged devices, such as hinged computing devices," the patent reads. "One example can include a first portion and a second portion that have to hinge ends rotatably secured by a hinge assembly. The example can also include a flexible display positioned over the first portion, the hinge assembly, and the second portion.

The example can further include a deployable bridge support that is deployed to support the flexible display at the hinge assembly when the first and second portions are rotated from a closed orientation to an open orientation."

Well, this goes without saying that this is just a patent and there's no guarantee that the design will come to reality, but it's pretty clear that Microsoft is exploring different ideas to bring the device closer to a phone form factor.

Besides, some files in the form of a language pack for Andromeda OS were seen on the Microsoft Store. This could be an indication that the company is about to test Andromeda OS. The text in the language pack points towards a foldable phone, with references to a dialer, and the ability to make phone calls. The language pack also discloses that the users will be able to record their phone calls automatically.